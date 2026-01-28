SDR Ventures Advises Parks Medical Electronics, Inc. on Acquisition by JLL Partners

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Parks Medical Electronics, Inc. ("Parks Medical" or "the Company") has been acquired by JLL Partners. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Parks Medical throughout the transaction process.

Headquartered in Aloha, OR, Parks Medical is a trusted manufacturer of non-invasive vascular testing equipment. Since 1961, the Company has been dedicated to advancing vascular diagnostics through precision-engineered Doppler systems that help healthcare providers assess blood flow and identify circulatory conditions with confidence. Parks Medical's products are known for their reliability, accuracy, and ease of use, and are used in hospitals, clinics, and veterinary settings around the world.

"From day one, the team at SDR Ventures was fully invested in understanding who we are and what mattered most to us," added Chief Operating Officer and President of Parks Medical, Chris Elkins. "They navigated the process with professionalism and care, ultimately connecting us with a buyer who shares our values and goals. We're grateful for their partnership and couldn't have found a better fit without them."

Building on its strong legacy of quality and innovation, Parks Medical continues to be a trusted partner to healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide. The Company's ongoing commitment to research, product development, and customer support ensures that its Doppler systems remain at the forefront of vascular diagnostics. By combining decades of expertise with a focus on reliability and patient outcomes, Parks Medical upholds its mission to improve lives through better vascular care.

"From our first conversations with the Parks Medical team, it was clear that our values and vision aligned. Their dedication to manufacturing excellence mirrors what we look for when acquiring businesses, and we're eager to support the next phase of their journey," said Dan Di Piazza, Managing Partner of JLL Partners.

Nicole McCombie, a top independent regional distributor at Parks Medical for over 20 years and head of the trust that sold Parks Medical, added, "Selling a business you've helped build is never an easy decision, but having SDR and Managing Director Matt Huebner by our side made it a smooth and confident process. He truly understood what made Parks Medical special and worked tirelessly to ensure we found the right partner to carry that forward. SDR's support and expertise was exceptional from start to finish."

"Supporting the entire leadership team and ownership trust of Parks Medical to achieve a successful transition was deeply rewarding. The outcome reflects their dedication to building a respected business and our shared focus on securing the right future for the Company," concluded Matt Huebner, Managing Director at SDR Ventures.

About Parks Medical Electronics, Inc.

First established in 1961 as Parks Electronics Laboratory, Parks Medical Electronics is an industry-leading manufacturer of Doppler ultrasound systems and vascular labs. Headquartered in Aloha, Oregon, the company was founded by Loren Parks to produce his own plethysmograph designs. With over 60 years of experience, Parks Medical is globally recognized for its innovative Doppler technology, sensitive and robust systems, and exceptional customer service. Its products, including the sixth-generation Flo-Lab system, are used in medical offices, operating rooms, and veterinary practices. Parks Medical continues to design and manufacture its products in the United States, providing long-term support for its instruments.

For more information, please visit www.parksmed.com

About SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment banking firm serving private business owners in the lower middle market, including companies with values up to $500 million. SDR offers M&A advisory, private capital formation, and business consulting services across a wide range of industries. The SDR Ventures approach of "Thinking Like Owners" helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, please visit www.sdrventures.com

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners, LLC is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and business services sectors. The Firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it believes it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has invested approximately $8 billion of equity capital across nine private equity funds, with 60 platform investments and more than 189 add-on acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com

