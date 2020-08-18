Seabourn Adds Enhanced Web Content Targeting Charters, Incentive, Meeting & Group Travelers

The pages begin with a robust outline of reasons why one of Seabourn's ultra-luxury ships can be a competitive choice vs. a traditional land-based hotel or resort. The brand's small ship environment offers the opportunity to "wow" almost any guest list with multiple destinations in one trip, coupled with a sophisticated onboard all-inclusive environment and service delivered by a crew that is educated and trained to deliver the finest in hospitality service.

"There are probably a fair number of brokers and travel advisors who don't even know they can consider an ultra-luxury ship for a corporate meeting, an incentive trip for top performers, or even for private clients who might want the ultimate in memorable vacations all the way up to chartering the ship for their private use," said Pierre Van Breda, deputy director for Global Charter, Incentive and Group Sales at Seabourn. "Now prospective clients can gather up a lot of useful information on our site to help them in their decision-making process before coming to us for a bespoke quotation crafted specifically to their needs."

Today's luxury traveler is placing greater value on privacy and smaller ship travel, and Seabourn delivers this where groups will find a sophisticated, spacious environment onboard with high space-to-guest ratios that create a comfortable travel experience free of long lines or crowds in public spaces. That same sense of space extends to guest accommodations, which are all-suite ocean front - most with private furnished verandas - and distinct living and sleeping areas, along with generous bathrooms and even walk-in closets. Off the ship, the destinations on many Seabourn itineraries also include smaller, less-crowded ports of call only accessible by smaller ships and yachts.

"Seabourn has a long history of delivering extraordinary guest experiences and now with our expanded charter offerings, specialized groups can organize unique and exceptional events with greater ease and options," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

The updated web content also outlines the amenities included in a Seabourn experience such as the availability of dedicated meeting space and the use of audio-visual equipment included in the client's quotation. Coupled with the inclusion of food and beverage across the ship, prospective clients will quickly see how the value increases while the amount of time to coordinate these items separately decreases when compared to other venues. Site visitors will also find links to specific ships, details about public and private spaces, and a photo gallery to make the information gathering process easier.

Content related to the brand's new expedition ships, which will also be available for charters, incentive, meeting and group travel will also be added in the coming weeks.

Seabourn offers group programs with additional value adds for the clients and bonus commission for the travel advisor, with group bookings starting with just five suites.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For more details about Charters, Meeting, Incentive & Group travel, please contact Seabourn at 1-866-827-5257 or +1 206-626-9177 outside North America or visit www.seabourn.com

