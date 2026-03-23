The Atlantic and Seabourn Redefine Enrichment at Sea through Exclusive Partnership

Three-year collaboration brings curated events and subscriptions from The Atlantic, culminating in a 12-day Seabourn Conversations cruise

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn is bringing The Atlantic aboard for an exclusive three-year partnership to host a series of curated events on select itineraries, developed specifically for Seabourn guests and designed to deepen onboard enrichment through thoughtful dialogue and cultural exchange. The partnership will culminate in a full itinerary takeover in 2028, during Seabourn's 40th anniversary year, on a 12-day cruise from Montreal to Boston, where The Atlantic was founded in 1857.

This is a first of its kind partnership for both The Atlantic and Seabourn. The Atlantic will develop programming on select Seabourn cruises reflecting a range of topics, including culture and books, business and science, health and tech — with conversations led by its writers. The Atlantic, which has been dramatically growing its editorial platforms and live programming over the past several years, is known for convening must-attend journalistic and idea-driven events like its annual Atlantic Festival and recently launched a nationwide tour, The Atlantic Across America, that will hold events in all 50 states across the next three years.

Departing October 4, 2028, Seabourn Quest will sail on a "12-day With The Atlantic: A Seabourn Conversations Exclusive" voyage as part of Seabourn's 40th anniversary year. Set against the backdrop of Canada's fall foliage, the cruise will feature exclusive editorial programming inspired by The Atlantic Festival, moderated discussions, and thematic experiences. Additional voyages featuring programming from The Atlantic will be announced at a later date and will happen in 2026 and 2027.

The partnership includes a subscription integration: Guests on a cruise featuring an Atlantic event will have free digital access while on board and receive a complimentary three-month subscription after their sail. The Atlantic is also curating the libraries on each ship fleetwide, with recent issues of the magazine and books by its current and historical writers.

This programming is part of Seabourn Conversations, Seabourn's enrichment program known for offering guests insights from leading thinkers, authors, and experts in an intimate, conversational setting. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue, Seabourn Conversations brings guests face-to-face with influential voices across culture, science, politics, history, and the arts, for the world's most compelling conversations at sea. The collaboration reflects Seabourn's continued commitment to offering enrichment without borders and onboard access.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Seabourn to bring The Atlantic and the experience of our live events to their voyages," said Alice McKown, The Atlantic's publisher and chief revenue officer. "Storytelling and connection define our work, and this allows us to develop one-of-a-kind events in intimate settings for Seabourn's guests."

"Our guests are driven by a desire to explore — drawn not only to new destinations, but to the discovery of ideas, culture, cuisine, design and beyond that shape the world around them," said Kacy Cole, Seabourn's chief marketing officer. "With The Atlantic, we're extending that exploration beyond place, bringing meaningful conversation and perspectives on board in a way that feels immersive, relevant, and unmistakably Seabourn."

For reservations or more details about Seabourn, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About The Atlantic

The Atlantic was founded in 1857 as a magazine of politics, arts, and letters, with a mission to understand the American idea. That work has intensified and expanded through reporting on culture, science, national security, technology, literature, and more. In the past year alone, The Atlantic has added more than 50 journalists to its staff as part of a major editorial expansion; launched broader coverage of defense, national security, technology, health, and science; begun publishing two more print issues annually; introduced a Games hub; and begun offering free digital access to every public U.S. high school. It has a record number of subscriptions—more than 1.4 million—after many years of continuous and dramatic subscription growth.

About Seabourn

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

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SOURCE Seabourn