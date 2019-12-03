Seabourn Announces 2020 Signature Savings Event, With Incredible Values And Benefits On Select Voyages

The 2020 Signature Savings Event is rolling out at the start of the holiday season on December 4, 2019 running through February 28, 2020. New and returning guests can take advantage of significant benefits while sailing to marquee ports and hidden gems around the globe. Depending on the individual voyage, event benefits may include any or all of the following*:

Complimentary Veranda for Ocean View Suite upgrades

Up to three category Veranda Suite upgrades

Up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite

shipboard credit per suite Up to $500USD /$700CAD air credit per person

/$700CAD air credit per person Up to 600-minute Internet Package per person

50% reduced deposit

Only in Alaska : One complimentary 'Ventures by Seabourn' Zodiac Shore Excursion per guest.

PLUS Book a Penthouse or Premium Suite to receive up to $2,000 USD shipboard credit per suite and an Unlimited Internet Package per suite. Penthouse and Premium suites provide even more space and more amenities for guests who sail onboard, with separate bedrooms and ample space to entertain in-suite.



*Terms and Conditions apply. Check the Seabourn website for full details.

"We're always looking to reward new and returning Seabourn guests, and this year's Signature Savings Event is filled with incredible values and amenities for travelers to enjoy as they experience the very best ultra-luxury cruising on the seas," said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. "Each year, our Signature Savings Event makes booking more accessible and enticing to guests looking to plan their world travels with Seabourn."

Seabourn's Signature Savings Event applies to select worldwide cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Arabia & India, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Pacific Coast, and transatlantic voyages. A complete listing of the sailings, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits, fine wines and specialty coffees are available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.

Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find several innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with an exclusive group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.

Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

Air credits and other promotional amenities are available on select voyages and subject to availability. Certain other restrictions apply. For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

