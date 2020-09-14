Seabourn Announces "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons": An Unforgettable 145-day Voyage Visiting 72 Ports In 28 Countries

The ultra-luxury Seabourn Sojourn will depart Los Angeles on January 11, 2022, and travel westbound, visiting Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific , New Zealand, Australia , a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Africa, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022. Among the notable highlights is Seabourn's return to Egypt since 2014, with an overnight visit scheduled for Safaga (Luxor), as well as a stop at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The 2022 World Cruise is now open for sale, and the entire itinerary is available on Seabourn's website .

"Our 2022 World Cruise promises to be an extraordinary journey across the world, whether guests take the full world cruise or join us on one of the many segments, they will visit many of the world's most prized destinations and immerse themselves in diverse cultures," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "With so many of us limited on travel this year, booking a Seabourn world cruise for 2022 offers a much-needed extraordinary experience to look forward to and chance to explore the world around us."

Seabourn Sojourn will call at 72 ports and destinations in 28 countries throughout the course of the sailing, featuring a combination of visits to popular marquee ports, cosmopolitan cities and smaller hidden gems. The voyage will include 20 overnights and linger late into the evening in 21 ports, offering guests ample opportunities to explore these fascinating destinations in depth.

There will be three exclusive world cruise events planned for guests booked on the full 145-day voyage, as well as local shows, regional cuisines, and palate-pleasing wines for all guests to enjoy as they sail around the globe. In addition, the World Cruise will include two of the line's most popular signature events available to all guests on a complimentary basis: Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue at Ko Kood, Thailand; and "Evening at Ephesus" at Kusadasi, Turkey, featuring a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars.

A sampling of destination highlights includes:

Sydney , The Great Barrier Reef and Queensland Coast - Try "sand-tobogganing" on the world's tallest dune, and marvel at the blue-white beauty of the breathtaking Whitsunday Islands . Two days in Cairns highlight the ship's exploration of Queensland's coast with awe-inspiring UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Barrier Reef and the primeval rain forests of Daintree National Park. Darwin in the Northern Territory provides two days of WWII history, jumping saltwater crocodiles and timeless Aboriginal culture.

- Try "sand-tobogganing" on the world's tallest dune, and marvel at the blue-white beauty of . Two days in Cairns highlight the ship's exploration of coast with awe-inspiring UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Barrier Reef and the primeval rain forests of Daintree National Park. Darwin in the Northern Territory provides two days of WWII history, jumping saltwater crocodiles and timeless Aboriginal culture. Marvels of Japan , Korea and China - Discover the sun-swept islands of " Japan's Caribbean " - Amami-ringed with coral reefs and Okinawa's ancient Shureimon Gate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take in Kagoshima's picturesque skyline, dominated by snowcapped Sakurajima volcano, and contemplate Hiroshima's poignant Memorial Peace Park. Overnight stays in bustling Busan, South Korea , and Nagasaki, Japan , provide a memorable crescendo to three full days in China's luminous Yangtze River showplace – Shanghai .

- Discover the sun-swept islands of " " - Amami-ringed with coral reefs and ancient Shureimon Gate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take in picturesque skyline, dominated by snowcapped Sakurajima volcano, and contemplate poignant Memorial Peace Park. Overnight stays in bustling , and , provide a memorable crescendo to three full days in luminous Yangtze River showplace – . Southeast Asian Treasures - Zhujiajian's bridges preserve a medieval Chinese character now hidden in enclaves among Hong Kong's towering skyscrapers. An overnight stay in Vietnam's Halong Bay invites guests to absorb its ethereal beauty at every hour. Seabourn Sojourn sails right up the Saigon River to the heart of fascinating Ho Chi Minh City . Ko Kood's unspoiled, white sand beach is the ideal setting for the line's extravagant Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue, with complimentary watersports.

- Zhujiajian's bridges preserve a medieval Chinese character now hidden in enclaves among towering skyscrapers. An overnight stay in Halong Bay invites guests to absorb its ethereal beauty at every hour. Seabourn Sojourn sails right up the Saigon River to the heart of fascinating . Ko Kood's unspoiled, white sand beach is the ideal setting for the line's extravagant Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue, with complimentary watersports. Egypt , Petra and the Suez Canal - The two-day visit at Safaga provides guests with ample time to explore Luxor's immense sculptural colonnades and avenues, tour the temples of Luxor and Karnak with its vast Hypostyle Hall of carved lotus columns, and much more. Later, from Aqaba, discover the long-lost Nabatean city of Petra carved into the walls of a natural canyon fortress.

- The two-day visit at Safaga provides guests with ample time to explore Luxor's immense sculptural colonnades and avenues, tour the temples of Luxor and Karnak with its vast Hypostyle Hall of carved lotus columns, and much more. Later, from Aqaba, discover the long-lost Nabatean city of Petra carved into the walls of a natural canyon fortress. The Holy Land and Aegean Empires - Few places integrate antiquities with a modern, cosmopolitan outlook better than Israel . The two-day stay at Haifa is filled with UNESCO World Heritage landmarks of Jerusalem , Bethlehem , Judea and Galilee, as well as the Bauhaus White City, colorful markets and seaside promenades of Tel Aviv . Complete your epic Seabourn Sojourn voyage tracing the roots of European history from Minoan Bronze-age Crete to the marble streets of Ephesus and onward to the sophisticated symmetry of the Parthenon standing high atop modern Athens .

The line is planning an array of optional shore excursions in more than 25 ports with designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites thanks to its unique partnership with UNESCO. The world cruise will also feature a number of optional, mid-voyage overland excursions where guests will disembark at one port and rejoin the ship at another port, providing them with a more in-depth experience at certain destinations and sites such as the Luxor & the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, outback adventures in Australia, the magnificent Taj Mahal in India, UNESCO World Heritage sites in China and Cambodia, and more. Also available are optional Seabourn Journeys, offering guests an immersive longer pre- and post-cruise land-based excursion to and from select destinations such as Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney.

For guests who book the full 145-day voyage, they will receive a value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities, including:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay at the Ritz Carlton – Marina Del Rey prior to departure in Los Angeles

prior to departure in Three exclusive World Cruise events

Exclusive World Cruise President's event

Special World Cruise pillow gifts

For guests who book the full 145-day voyage by May 31, 2021, they will receive the above amenities, as well as the following additional benefits:

Roundtrip Business Class Air

$2,000USD Shipboard Credit per person for Oceanview and Veranda suites

Shipboard Credit per person for Oceanview and Veranda suites $3,000USD Shipboard Credit per person for Penthouse and Premium suites

Shipboard Credit per person for Penthouse and Premium suites Unlimited Internet package

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service between home and ship in Los Angeles and Athens, Greece

and Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

Visa package (U.S. and Canadian citizens only)

50 percent reduced deposit (US/CAD/AUS markets only)

In addition, the line is offering a special five percent discount for repeat full World Cruise guests. Certain restrictions apply.

For guests who cannot sail on the entire 145-day voyage, shorter segments ranging from 22 to 89 days are also available.

Guests who book either the full world cruise or segments and pay in full by May 31, 2021, will receive an additional 3 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. For guests who book and pay in full by November 10, 2020 will receive a 6 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Certain restrictions apply.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

