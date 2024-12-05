SEABOURN ANNOUNCES THE "SAIL OF THE YEAR" EVENT: EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS UP TO 15 PERCENT AND UP TO $1,000 SHIPBOARD CREDIT ON ULTRA-LUXURY VOYAGES

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, unveiled its exclusive annual "Sail of the Year" event, which features exceptional savings and benefits on select 2025 and 2026 worldwide ocean and expedition voyages on the line's fleet of ultra-luxury ships. Available now until February 18, 2025, Seabourn's "Sail of the Year" event includes the following exclusive benefits:

Savings of up to 15 percent on select Seabourn ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages

15 percent reduced deposits on Seabourn ultra-luxury ocean voyages and expeditions to all seven continents

Up to $1,000USD in shipboard credit per suite.

Guests can enjoy exclusive savings on more than 400 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2025 and beyond. Expedition ships offer itineraries that explore the Arctic, Antarctic, South Pacific and more on board Seabourn's new purpose-built expedition ships where luxury meets adventure. Alternatively, guests can sail on Seabourn's intimate, ultra-luxury ocean ships to discover secluded harbors and lesser-known ports across the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada & New England, and beyond.

Guests may use their shipboard credit on a variety of enriching experiences, from shore excursions, spa treatments, and onboard boutique shopping to reserve wine packages and the Stream Wi-Fi Package powered by Starlink. Guests may also use the credit toward unique epicurean experiences, including exclusive culinary tastings and "Dinner Under the Stars," as well as the new "Image Masters" photography masterclass available on select expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. Additionally, the reduced deposit offers further savings for guests, requiring a lower upfront cost to book their voyage.

"The 'Sail of the Year' event is the perfect opportunity for our guests to plan their next unforgettable journey to destinations they've always wanted to visit," said Mike Fulkerson, chief marketing officer at Seabourn. "We invite them to book now for the best selection of suites and voyages so that they can secure their spot on an extraordinary ultra-luxury Seabourn experience."

Guests will find the moments they live for and discover hidden gem ports in less traveled destinations, making the adventure all the more unique. Sample ocean voyages and expedition sailings that are included in Seabourn's exclusive "Sail of the Year" promotion include:

Northern Europe and Mediterranean

June 14, 2025 - Seabourn Sojourn - 14-day North Cape & Norwegian Fjords

- Seabourn Sojourn - 14-day North Cape & Norwegian Fjords July 31, 2025 - Seabourn Ovation - 10-day Mediterranean Overture

Alaska and Canada

July 4, 2025 - Seabourn Quest - 7-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

- Seabourn Quest - 7-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage October 20, 2025 - Seabourn Sojourn - 12-day Canada & New England Fall Foliage

Caribbean

January 10, 2026 - Seabourn Ovation - 14-day Exotic Caribbean Isles

Australia

May 19, 2026 - Seabourn Pursuit - 10-day Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wanjinas

A complete list of applicable sailings for the "Sail of the Year" event can be found HERE. For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

