Seabourn, Barbados Partnering To Launch Summer Luxury Cruises From July 2021

Seabourn Odyssey will operate 7-day cruises from Barbados to Southern Caribbean destinations, including idyllic ports of call in Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts. The voyages are open for booking on April 21. Guests can also choose a 14-day option, which combines the two distinct 7-day itineraries between Windward and Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. Previously released itineraries for Fall 2021 sailings include additional port calls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

The itineraries include unique Seabourn experiences that become highlights of every traveler's trip. The "Caviar in the Surf" at Carambola Beach has become a perennial favorite, allowing guests to enjoy beautiful beaches while Seabourn team members wade through turquoise water to serve chilled caviar and Champagne. The day also includes a lavish barbeque lunch featuring grilled lobster, fresh fruit and other delicious dishes. A Marina Day is also scheduled, where the ship's staff treats guests to an afternoon of active watersports operated directly from a platform on the back of the ship.

"We are grateful to be working in concert with the Government of Barbados to restart tourism in Barbados and the Caribbean Sea," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "The entire Seabourn family is energized to provide our award-winning service, dining and entertainment on board Seabourn Odyssey starting again this July."

"We look forward to welcoming Seabourn back to our shores and are pleased with the outlook for the restart of the cruise industry," said Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados. "Safe travel is our priority, and placing vaccinations and other key public health travel protocols at the core of our cruise industry restart will not only restore traveler confidence, but also offer comfort to visitors and Barbadians alike."

Each sailing also features a sea day for time spent on board enjoying venues like Earth & Ocean for al fresco dining, cooling off with artisanal gelato made fresh daily by the culinary team, or a host of activities available aboard Seabourn Odyssey. Those who prefer quiet relaxation can find a comfortable chair in Seabourn Square to read or even take time to watch the scenery go by on deck or from their private furnished veranda in their suite.

The series of voyages are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Fully vaccinated" is a minimum of 14 days following the first or second dose (for those vaccines requiring two doses) of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered. Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required. Approved forms of documentation will be confirmed closer to time of departure and must be shown at the terminal prior to boarding. Seabourn team members will also be vaccinated.

Seabourn guests will be required to comply with all health protocols that may be in place at the time of their departure. Travelers should check on travel requirements regularly, for both inbound travel to Barbados and their return home, since policies continue to change based on the latest advice.

Additional initial preventive health measures under Seabourn's "Travel Safe" program will also be in place, including health screening questionnaires, face mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity controls for indoor venues, as well as enhanced environmental sanitation and upgraded high efficiency air filtration in the heating & cooling system. The brand's protocols are subject to change as work continues in collaboration with medical experts and government bodies to ensure the practices evolve in line with the latest advice. Seabourn's priority is to protect the health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people in the communities the brand visits. More details on the protocols are available on the Seabourn website.

Seabourn is finalizing additional details for these voyages, including more information on the shoreside experiences, and will share them in the coming weeks. They will also be posted on the Seabourn website. Guests are encouraged to book early for best suite selection, and the brand will offer flexible cancellation terms through Book with Confidence as well.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

