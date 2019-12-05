Seabourn Brings A New Experience To Guests With Unique "Bow Lounge" On Its New Ultra-Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Ship, Seabourn Venture

Located on Deck 6, at the forward-most part of the vessel, the Bow Lounge will provide the closest access to water level via the foredeck, making it the perfect spot for guests to spend some time watching for marine life. Within a few steps, guests can be outside, with a vantage point that is ideal to watch the ship's course, spot wildlife, or take in the beautiful natural scenery.

As envisioned by renowned designer Adam D. Tihany, the creative design eye behind the new vessels, the Bow Lounge will introduce some technological enhancements, providing guests with a first for Seabourn with touch screens showing the ship's plotted location, as well as navigational charts and scientific information used to help guide the ship on its journey. Large screens will project live footage from mounted cameras outside the ship, and from a drone when conditions permit, while the touch screen monitors invite guests to explore on their own with a live map, weather information, and notes detailing upcoming expeditions. Expedition Team members will be available within the Lounge throughout the day to interact with guests, answer questions, provide interpretation and aid in spotting wildlife.

The space will also provide direct access to the Bow Sprit on Deck 6 forward (when conditions permit) to give guests the sensation of standing in front of the ship and views of waves parting and ice sloughing off the bow at the waterline.

"While we can't put Seabourn guests in the captain's chair on the bridge, the Bow Lounge helps guests feel like they are part of the action because of the position at the very front of the ship along with information like maps and charts displayed on touch screens," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "The lounge is one of those unique features that will set Seabourn Venture apart from most expedition vessels, where guests can quickly walk outside to spot natural features or wildlife as they learn from the expedition team, while illuminating and invigorating the experience by getting them as close as possible to the world outside."

Thoughtfully designed in deep blue and orange hues, the Bow Lounge features rhythmic architectural lighting panels that balance the space and contribute to the feeling of a control center laid out for full access by guests. Wood and metal patchwork wall panels will reflect the angular motif of the custom carpet and reintroduce a handcrafted sensibility into one of the more technical and engaging guest spaces onboard.

The "Pantry in the Bow Lounge," one of eight dining experiences on Seabourn expedition ships, will allow guests to help themselves to freshly prepared light fare and refreshments as they scan the horizon and socialize with others onboard.

Each new ultra-luxury expedition ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Renderings of the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found in the link here. More details about the expedition ships will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website. The second sister ship is set to launch in May 2022.

