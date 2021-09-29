Seabourn Encore Now Returning In February 2022 With Canary Islands And Mediterranean Voyages, Open For Booking October 5, 2021

Seabourn Encore will explore and celebrate the beauty and culture of the Spanish archipelago, as well as the charming island of Madeira, between February and April 2022. In addition, the ship will sail on a 15-day voyage along the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea from Lisbon to Athens, Greece, where it will be positioned for its originally scheduled Eastern Mediterranean deployment in the summer. Guests in the spirit for a longer cruise to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean can enjoy a 22- or 26-day Combination Cruise offering in March and April, with all of Seabourn's ultra-luxury trimmings along for the ride, and a 10% discount to sweeten both experiences. Seabourn's new Canary Islands and Mediterranean voyages will be open and available for booking from Seabourn beginning October 5, 2021.

In addition, Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions are set to welcome Entertainment Partner Sir Tim Rice on board Seabourn Encore's first return to service voyage on February 19, 2022. Sir Tim Rice will appear live on stage to share his career highlights, tell captivating stories and perform alongside the Seabourn singers and dancers. In addition, Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions will premiere "The Kings", a brand new contemporary male vocal group exclusive to the brand. The experience will be offered with limited engagements to showcase not only the best in modern musical theatre but powerhouse pop/rock vocals, taking guests on a unique musical journey for a truly memorable evening. Performances of "The Kings" are currently scheduled to run on the Feb. 19 and March 1, 2022 voyages.

"The Canary Islands are a tropical paradise for sun-seekers and nature enthusiasts, making them a beautiful getaway at this time of year. We saw the opportunity to bring Seabourn Encore back earlier than anticipated in these destinations rich in culture, history, and renowned cuisine, and with our partnership with UNESCO, to help guests discover something special all along the way," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We're also looking forward to welcome Sir Tim Rice back on board to celebrate the ship's first voyage back in service, making for a very memorable holiday that our guests will never forget."

Located near the coast of Morocco in North Africa, the Canary Islands have been considered a bridge between four continents, and thus a critical navigation point. Each of eight islands in the archipelago has a personality all its own, with nature is the main attraction and even the most developed areas remaining untouched and authentic. Destinations for Seabourn Encore include Santa Cruz de La Palma, Puerto de la Estaca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Las Palmas, and Arrecife, plus a call at Funchal, Portugal.

Sailing west from Lisbon and the Atlantic coast of Portugal, Seabourn Encore will offer travelers a relaxing and rejuvenating voyage across the site blue waters of the Mediterranean with visits to small ports that offer the best of their regions – including especially distinctive culinary, with shore excursions including opportunities to shop with Seabourn chefs for fresh ingredients at local markets. Destinations include Barcelona, Spain; Valletta, Malta; Syracusa and Crotone, Italy; and Kérkira (Corfu), Sámi, Thira (Santorini), and Naousa on various islands off the coast of Greece.

Seabourn's new Canary Islands voyages will offer guests an abundance of activities to engage and enjoy both on and off the ship. As the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage, Seabourn Encore will offer a wealth of options for guests to discover remarkable sites of culture and natural wonder at select ports of call, with "World Heritage Tours" visiting World Heritage Sites, and "Discovery Tours" with exclusive and enhanced World Heritage shore excursions. For example, in the Canary Islands, join a North Island Discovery Tour at Santa Cruz de La Palma; discover The Beauty of El Hierro at Puerto de la Estaca; and take A Hike Through Garajonay National Park at San Sebastian de la Gomera, and more.

There will also be wide selections of shore excursions at ports of call throughout the voyages, creating opportunities for guests to discover new places and cultures and jump into new experiences. All shore excursions are carefully curated, led by the best local agents, and feature choice of activities of different durations, contents, and types.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take their travel further with a choice offering from the Seabourn Journeys collection. All Seabourn Journeys are superbly crafted and choreographed with stays in five-star hotels and most meals included, and offer guests make new memories amid sites of wonder:

UNESCO Lisbon , Fatima & Porto (4 days/3 nights) will be offered pre- and post-cruise for guests embarking or debarking in Lisbon . Sites and scenes throughout the Journey include a visit to the religious site of Fatima to observe pilgrims and take in the Chapel of Apparitions and the Sanctuary, and several UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the historic center of Porto including City Hall and San Bento Train Station. Explore the Duoro Valley and be rewarded with a wine tasting, and visit historic buildings of Coimbra University, among the world's oldest universities in continuous operation.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, traveling to more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage .

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions † Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

Click-to-Tweet: [email protected]'s #SeabournEncore now returns to service in February 2022 and will sail on new 10- and 11-day voyages to Canary Islands and the Mediterranean; open for booking October 5, 2021 #ExtraordinaryWorlds

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

www.seabourn.com

