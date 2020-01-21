Seabourn Features Extraordinary Line-Up Of More Distinguished Speakers For 2020 Seabourn Conversations Program

The Seabourn Conversations schedule is populated with both first-time and notable returning speakers, and is featured on Seabourn's fleet of award-winning, intimate ships. In addition to sharing their expertise with guests, the speakers will also participate in the daily social scene, sharing meals, adventures ashore and casual conversations throughout the voyage.

"We are always thrilled to bring such accomplished experts and engaging personalities to enlighten our guests through Seabourn Conversations," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "Our guests have interesting backgrounds themselves and they truly enjoy hearing about and learning diverse insights, stories and perspectives on a variety of global topics from speakers all over the world."

Select speakers of the 2020 Seabourn Conversations program include:

Bryan Fogel ( Seabourn Sojourn , March 12-22, 2020 ) – An Academy-Award winning American film director, producer, author and playwright, Fogel is best known for his 2017 documentary Icarus , which took home the 2018 Oscar for "Best Documentary Feature" .



( , ) – An Academy-Award winning American film director, producer, author and playwright, Fogel is best known for his 2017 documentary , which took home the . Sarri Tapales ( Seabourn Sojourn , March 30 – April 6, 2020 ) – The creative producer and director of ARTKITEKTURA, a Festival of Architecture and the Arts in the Philippines , Tapales produces programs on architecture, ecology, culture and spirituality to promote ecological design thinking and invite a lively exchange of ideas across sectors.



( , – ) – The creative producer and director of ARTKITEKTURA, a Festival of Architecture and the Arts in , Tapales produces programs on architecture, ecology, culture and spirituality to promote ecological design thinking and invite a lively exchange of ideas across sectors. Sir Tim Rice ( Seabourn Odyssey , April 8, 2020 voyage) – English author and lyricist Rice's talent has earned him awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Tonys and Grammys. Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994, he is perhaps most renowned for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Jesus Christ Superstar , Evita and more. His production show, An Evening With Tim Rice , is currently playing fleetwide on all Seabourn ships.



( , voyage) – English author and lyricist Rice's talent has earned him awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Tonys and Grammys. Knighted by in 1994, he is perhaps most renowned for his collaborations with on , and more. His production show, , is currently playing fleetwide on all Seabourn ships. Sir Alan Collins ( Seabourn Encore , May 5, 2020 voyage) – A veteran of high-ranking posts in the British Diplomatic Service, Collins has represented Britain all over the world in various capacities, including as Director-General, Trade & Investment USA ; Ambassador to the Philippines ; Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia ; and High Commissioner to Singapore , where he organized the 2006 State Visit by Her Majesty the Queen.



( , voyage) – A veteran of high-ranking posts in the British Diplomatic Service, Collins has represented all over the world in various capacities, including as Director-General, Trade & Investment ; Ambassador to ; Deputy Ambassador to ; and High Commissioner to , where he organized the 2006 State Visit by Her Majesty the Queen. Alison Wright ( Seabourn Sojourn , May 7-20, 2020 , Suva to Honolulu ) – Award-winning documentary photographer Wright has traveled far and wide photographing endangered cultures and people while covering issues concerning the human condition. A contributor to National Geographic , she has published 10 books including her best-selling memoir, Learning to Breathe: One Woman's Journey of Spirit and Survival .



( , , to ) – Award-winning documentary photographer Wright has traveled far and wide photographing endangered cultures and people while covering issues concerning the human condition. A contributor to , she has published 10 books including her best-selling memoir, . Ted Libbey (Seabourn Sojourn, May 20-28, 2020 , Honolulu to San Francisco ) – One of America's most highly regarded music critics, Libbey spent 15 years as a commentator on NPR's "Performance Today". He has been Director of Media Arts at the National Endowment for the Arts; a music critic for The New York Times ; as well as a regular pre-concert speaker at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC .

For the full schedule of speakers participating in Seabourn Conversations, please visit www.seabourn.com.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

