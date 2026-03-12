SEABOURN INTRODUCES THE DENALI EXPERIENCE, EXTENDING ALASKA VOYAGES INTO THE HEART OF DENALI NATIONAL PARK IN 2027 AND 2028

Optional eight-day pre-cruise Seabourn Journey extends Alaska voyages with immersive experiences in Denali National Park and beyond

SEATTLE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury voyages and expedition travel, has unveiled "The Denali Experience" for 2027 and 2028, an optional pre-cruise Seabourn Journey designed to extend guests' exploration of Alaska into the storied interior of The Great Land.

The curated eight-day, seven-night land program invites guests deep into the heart of Denali National Park and Preserve, offering enhanced access and immersive experiences that showcase Alaska's remarkable wildlife and landscapes. With ample time ashore and guided by knowledgeable local experts and tour leaders, guests will explore the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage at a relaxed pace, complemented by the intuitive service and seamless hospitality that define Seabourn.

"We are thrilled to offer The Denali Experience as an extension of our Alaska voyages," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "This Seabourn Journey allows guests to explore Alaska's interior in a deeper and more meaningful way, combining immersive, destination-focused experiences with the intuitive and personalized service they expect from Seabourn. It is a natural complement to the voyage and offers another way to experience the extraordinary landscapes of The Great Land."

Scheduled to depart from Anchorage before select Seabourn Alaska voyages in 2027 and 2028, the Denali Experience begins with a scenic rail journey into the state's storied interior. From there, the program unfolds, revealing Alaska's dramatic landscapes, remarkable wildlife, and thoughtfully curated experiences designed to enrich the journey. Highlights include:

"Flightseeing" for eagle-eye views over glaciers and wilderness across more than 6 million acres of Denali National Park & Preserve.

An exclusive wildlife encounter at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, set across more than 200 acres in the scenic Portage Valley, where guests may observe native species such as lynx, moose, brown bears, and wood bison against the dramatic backdrop of the Chugach Mountains and Turnagain Arm Inlet.

Expert tour leaders and local specialists, who will guide guests throughout the experience and offer rich insights into Alaska's culture, landscapes, and wildlife, all delivered at a relaxed pace.

A memorable farewell dinner at the iconic Tracy's King Crab Shack, a must-stop shop for famous Crab Cakes, King Crab Buckets, Alaskan-brewed beer, and more overlooking the downtown waterfront of Alaska's capital, Juneau.

Every aspect of the Denali Experience is thoughtfully arranged, from accommodations in elegant four-star hotels and resorts to daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, seamless transportation, including airport transfers, and guidance from knowledgeable tour leaders and local experts. Designed to complement Seabourn's seven-day Inside Passage voyages, the land package pairs remarkable sightseeing with authentic, inland encounters that reveal Alaska beyond the coastline.

