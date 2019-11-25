Seabourn Fleet Offers Unparalleled Experiences With Itineraries To Must-See Destinations For Fall 2020 Through Spring 2021

The three seasons from fall 2020 through spring 2021 will offer abundant opportunities for luxury travelers to see and explore new sights and exotic cultures. With voyages ranging from seven to 140 days, the line's award-winning ships will visit exotic destinations on all seven continents. The itineraries, fares and complete details of Seabourn's fall 2020 through spring 2021 schedule can be viewed at www.seabourn.com .

"Each year, we're busy leveraging our 30 plus years of experience to design enticing itineraries, layering them start-to-finish with engaging offerings and new and notable destinations for our guests to experience the world as only Seabourn can present it," said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. "These itineraries hold real excitement for first-time and returning guests alike as they explore remarkable destinations and memorable settings from the comforts of the world's best ultra-luxury resort at sea."

The Seabourn fleet is scheduled to visit a number of new and notable destinations through fall 2020 and winter and spring 2021. Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Sojourn will sail the Caribbean, seeking out highlights such as Soper's Hole, British Virgin Islands; Rodney Bay, St. Lucia; Charlestown, Nevis; and Iles des Saintes, a group of small islands in the archipelago of Guadeloupe. Guests en route from Athens to Dubai aboard Seabourn Encore will have opportunity to experience Haifa, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem in Israel; the Ruins of Petra in Aqaba (Jordan); and Seabourn's popular Caviar in the Surf and Beach BBQ event on Sir Bani Yas Island in the Al Gharbia region of United Arab Emirates. In Southeast Asia, Seabourn Ovation will offer one of the line's best overland programs from coastal Sihanoukville to the extraordinary temple complex of Angkor Wat in Cambodia; as well as a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, renowned for its emerald waters and limestone islands topped with rainforests. The company is the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, with more than 400 tour options available to operate at UNESCO sites in more than 70 countries.

Seabourn itinerary highlights include:

Seabourn Ovation – The most recent addition to the Seabourn fleet will head into fall 2020 departing Athens bound for Dubai on a 16-day voyage through the Holy Land and Arabia, followed by a 16-day voyage through Arabia and India with the ship arriving in Singapore in early December. Beginning late December through February 2021 , Seabourn Ovation will sail on a series of 14-day Thailand & Vietnam voyages between Hong Kong and Singapore , visiting Vietnam , Thailand , and Cambodia . The ship will also visit China and Philippines on a 14-day Gems of the South China Sea voyage departing January 31, 2021 . In March, the ship departs for an 18-day trip from Singapore to Dubai , visiting destinations in Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , India , and United Arab Emirates . Seabourn Ovation's season in Asia will come to a close with an 18-day voyage from Dubai to Athens , setting her up for Europe starting in late April 2020.

Seabourn Encore – Seabourn Encore will head into fall 2020 visiting destinations in Southern Europe starting with a 10-day cruise from Valletta, Malta to Athens , followed by an 18-day cruise of the Holy Land and Arabia bound for Dubai . The better part of November will be dedicated to an 18-day voyage to Singapore , with calls in Oman , United Arab Emirates , India , Indonesia , Thailand , and Malaysia . She will then return to focus on Indonesia with a 10-day cruise from Singapore to Benoa (Denpasar), including two final days in Bali . Then it will be onto Australia with a 16-day voyage to Sydney , including overnights in Darwin, Cairns, and Sydney , as well as cruising the Great Barrier Reef. The ship will then sail on six 16-day cruises between Sydney and Auckland , exploring the wonders "down under" and the "Land of the Long White Cloud." Seabourn Encore will then retrace its route with 17 days from Sydney to Benoa; 10 days from Benoa to Singapore ; and 18 days from Singapore to Dubai . Following an 18-day voyage from Dubai , the ship arrives at Athens in mid-May, when it will begin its summer season in Europe .

Seabourn Quest – During fall 2020, Seabourn Quest will head south and sail along the western edge of South America , starting with a 22-day Panama & South America voyage from Miami . The ship will sail to Puerto Limon ( San Jose ), Costa Rica , followed by a full transit of the Panama Canal, and then sail along the coasts of Ecuador , Peru and Chile before arriving at San Antonio , the port for Santiago, Chile . Leaving November behind, the ship will turn toward her Antarctic season with five 21- to 24-day voyages between San Antonio and Buenos Aires, Argentina . Each voyage will include a six-day Antarctic Experience, where guests will have opportunities to step ashore on the "White Continent," dependent on weather conditions. At the start of spring, Seabourn Quest will depart Buenos Aires for 21 days to sail along the Brazilian coast and Amazon to Manaus. In early April, she will head out of the Amazon from Manaus to Miami over 15 days, including Devil's Island and several islands of the Caribbean . The ship will make its way across the Atlantic Ocean on a 15-day voyage to Rotterdam, The Netherlands , for the start of summer in Europe , with stops at the Azores of Portugal , as well as Normandy, France , and Bruges, Belgium along the way.

Seabourn Odyssey – From fall 2020 through winter 2021, Seabourn Odyssey will be traversing the Caribbean Sea with the return of its popular and combinable seven-day voyages either round trip from Bridgetown, Barbados or between Bridgetown and Philipsburg , Sint Maarten . There will be 20 seven-day Caribbean cruises for the ship altogether, each perfect for new-to-Seabourn guests and Seabourn Club members yearning for a quick Seabourn experience. For those seeking a longer time on board, guests may book back-to-back voyages without any ports repeated. Finally, in early April, the ship will take a 14-day route from Bridgetown to Miami , featuring stops at Curaçao, St. Lucia , Aruba , Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic , and more. Seabourn Odyssey will then sail westbound for a 21-day voyage to Los Angeles , with destinations along Columbia , Costa Rica , Guatemala , and the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Mexico , and a full transit of the Panama Canal in between. Then it'll be off to the ship's summer season in Alaska and British Columbia , beginning with a 6-day cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver starting in mid-May.

Seabourn Sojourn – As 2020 draws to a close, Seabourn Sojourn will be cruising the Caribbean through fall. The season will start with a 21-day voyage from Los Angeles to Miami , with destinations along the Pacific coast of Mexico and Central America leading to a full west-to-east transit of the Panama Canal, followed by Colombia , Jamaica and the Cayman Islands . Five Caribbean voyages will follow, with 12-Day cruises sailing either round trip from Miami or between Miami and San Juan , Puerto Rico with destinations including St. Barthélemy, Guadeloupe , Martinique , St. Kitts and Nevis , St. Lucia , and the British Virgin Islands . The voyages include Seabourn's popular Caviar in the Surf and beach barbecue. Then, beginning January 3, 2021 , Seabourn Sojourn will embark upon the 140-day World Cruise: Extraordinary Oceans. Guests who join for the entire voyage will sail east-to-west from Miami visiting extraordinary and visit 60 noteworthy destinations in 32 countries around the world, including in Central and South America , the islands of the South Pacific, Australia , Indonesia , and Africa .

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues including The Grill by Thomas Keller; differentiated evening experiences in partnership with Sir Tim Rice, Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at lunch and dinner; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home onboard. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.

Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Guests may book these tours in advance on Seabourn's website.

