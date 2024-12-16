SEABOURN HONORED WITH 45 TRAVEL AWARDS IN 2024

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, celebrates a record-breaking year after receiving 45 top travel industry awards and accolades from major consumer and travel publications in 2024.

The awards honored many aspects of the Seabourn travel experience, including its ultra-luxury and expedition offerings, service, suites, culinary, entertainment and more. The accolades also recognized the overall Seabourn experience, such as best luxury line, best expedition cruise line and best expedition ship. Recognitions came from readers' polls, discerning travel critics and editors, and expert travel partners who stay up to date with every new development in the travel industry.

"We are truly honored by the recognition we have received this year through these awards. It's a reflection of the hard work and passion that our amazing Seabourn family puts into delivering unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' for our guests," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "These honors inspire us to keep elevating the luxury service we provide, and we are more committed than ever to delivering extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations and create lasting memories."

Over the years, Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Seabourn's 2024 awards and accolades include:

Condé Nast Travel – Gold List

The Best Cruise Ships in the World: Seabourn Ovation

Condé Nast Travel – Hot List

The Best New Cruise Ships in the World - Seabourn Pursuit

Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Reader's Choice Awards

Best Small ships Cruise Line – No. 1

Best Expedition ships Cruise Line – No. 1

Best Medium ships Cruise Line – No. 2

Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Best Cruises in the World

Best Medium ships – Top 10

Best Small ships – Top 10

Best Expedition ships – Top 10

U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Lines rankings 2024

Gold Badge Winner - Best Cruise Lines for Couples - No. 2

Gold Badge Winner - Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean - No. 2

Gold Badge Winner - Best Luxury Cruise Lines - No. 2

Travel Weekly 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths

Forbes' The 12 Best Luxury Cruises For White-Glove Service At Sea

Best Small Ship Luxury Cruise - Seabourn Pursuit

Forbes Travel Guide

FTG Star Awards – Seabourn Ovation

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (US)

Best Value for Money (Luxury Category)

Best Cabins (Expedition Category)

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (UK)

Best Value for Money (Luxury Category)

Best Cabins (Expedition Category)

Best Service (Expedition Category)

TravelAge West - 2024 WAVE Awards

Best New Expedition Ship - Seabourn Pursuit

2024 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards

The Best Luxury Cruise Line

Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Luxury Cruise Line (2nd consecutive year)

TravelPulse – Travvy Awards

Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins) – Seabourn Pursuit - Bronze

Spartacus Travel Awards

Best LGBTQ-friendly Cruise: Seabourn

The Business Traveler North America Award

Best Expedition Cruise Line

Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards

Favorite intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2024 – Top 5

Favorite midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2024 – Top 5

Leaders in Luxury Awards 2024

Best Luxury Cruise Provider 2024 – USA

Food and Travel magazine Awards (UK)

Boutique/Adventure Cruise Line of the Year

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Readers' Choice Awards

Best Accommodations

Recommend Readers' Choice Awards

Best Ultra-luxury Ship - Gold

Best Overall Small Ship (up to 1,000 passengers) - Silver

Best Expedition Ship - Silver

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Gold: Overall World Cruise: Seabourn's World Cruise

Gold: Luxury Ship-Entertainment: Seabourn Conversations

Gold: Overall-Cuisine: Seabourn Debuts Solis: A Mediterranean Masterpiece at Sea

Gold: Overall-Giving Back Initiative: Seabourn Redefines Traditional Maritime Naming Ceremony to Champion Sustainable Tourism

Gold: Expeditions-Itinerary: Seabourn's 23-Day Remote Indonesia & Islands of The Pacific Theatre: Unveiling the Hidden Wonders of the South Pacific

Silver: Cruise Marketing-Live Events: Cruise Marketing x Live Events (Seabourn Pursuit Inaugural)

Silver: Overall-Luxury Ship: Seabourn's Ultra-Luxury Cruise Experience

Silver: Promotional Video: SOLIS Promotional Video Overall-Cuisine: Seabourn Debuts Solis: A Mediterranean Masterpiece at Sea

Silver: Luxury Ship-Restaurant Design: Seabourn Debuts Solis, A Restaurant Design that Celebrates the Warmth of Mediterranean Hospitality

USA Today 10 Best Awards

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

