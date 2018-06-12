Seabourn Is Bound For Europe In 2019 With Immersive Itineraries Visiting More Than 200 Stunning European Destinations

There will be more than 200 different European destinations on cruises of 7 to 45 days around the continent, including the Aegean and the Greek Isles in the east; the grand cities and picturesque yacht harbors of the Western Mediterranean; the Scottish Highlands, the Baltic and Norway's North Cape; as well as Norwegian fjords, Iceland and Greenland combined on adventurous summer cruises. As always, guests will enjoy hand-picked selections of fascinating destinations, from marquee ports to lesser-known treasures, while Seabourn, through its partnership with UNESCO World Heritage, presents guests opportunities to enrich each journey with exclusive and exciting shore experiences.

"There are so many ways to tour Europe, but none as inviting as cruising the harbors and coasts on an ultra-luxury Seabourn vessel," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "With 30 years of history for our company, it goes without saying that Seabourn is an expert in European travel. Our four vessels bound for Europe in 2019 will offer desirable overnight stays, new and notable ports of call, and selected itineraries enhanced by special programming, including Seabourn Conversations featuring visionary experts and more. Plus Seabourn Ovation, our newest ship, and Seabourn Quest will offer guide-led optional, for-charge Ventures by Seabourn expeditions in select ports to give guests more choices."

Seabourn strives to find new and interesting ports of call to keep both first-time and loyal guests excited, intrigued and coming back for more. The 2019 season in Europe will offer more than a dozen new and notable ports that the line either hasn't previously visited or hasn't been back to in years, including Greenwich (London) and Cowes, Isle of Wight, England; Vik I Sogn, Haugesund, Sandefjord and Fredrikstad, Norway; Durres (Tirane), Albania; Mgarr (Victoria), Malta; Amorgos, Greece; Dunmore East (Waterford), Ireland; England; Helsingør, Denmark; Dundee, United Kingdom; and Motril (Granada), Spain.

With so many highlights dotting the 2019 season in Europe, here's a quick ship-by-ship breakdown of what to anticipate:

Seabourn Ovation will return to the north with a series of the line's signature summer staple of seven-day voyages in the Baltic between Copenhagen and Stockholm , including three full days in St. Petersburg, Russia . The schedule also includes several "hidden gems," including 14-day voyages combing majestic Norway & the North Cape with the British Isles, and a 14-day southward cruise from Dublin to Lisbon via Paris .



will return to the north with a series of the line's signature summer staple of seven-day voyages in the between and , including three full days in . The schedule also includes several "hidden gems," including 14-day voyages combing majestic & the North Cape with the British Isles, and a 14-day southward cruise from to via . Seabourn Encore will spend the summer in Europe centered in the most popular regions of the Western Mediterranean, highlighting the Iberian Peninsula, Malta , Sicily and the Italian & French Rivieras, with a series of seven-, 10- and 11-day cruises between Rome , Barcelona and Monte Carlo before finishing the season and positioning to Athens .



will spend the summer in centered in the most popular regions of the Western Mediterranean, highlighting the Iberian Peninsula, , and the Italian & French Rivieras, with a series of seven-, 10- and 11-day cruises between , and before finishing the season and positioning to . Seabourn Quest will offer a series of longer, adventurous 15-day voyages exploring the spectacular scenery and wildlife of the British Isles, Iceland and Norway , including the North Cape. These voyages will feature a stellar expedition team on board and numerous optional Ventures by Seabourn Zodiac, hiking and kayaking excursions. The ship's Europe season culminates with a pair of three-week cruises highlighting the very best of Iceland , Greenland and other North Atlantic isles, custom-crafted to provide unforgettable Ventures by Seabourn opportunities, sailing 21 days from Dover to Reykjavik and then 24 days from Reykjavik to Montreal .



will offer a series of longer, adventurous 15-day voyages exploring the spectacular scenery and wildlife of the British Isles, and , including the North Cape. These voyages will feature a stellar expedition team on board and numerous optional Ventures by Seabourn Zodiac, hiking and kayaking excursions. The ship's season culminates with a pair of three-week cruises highlighting the very best of , and other North Atlantic isles, custom-crafted to provide unforgettable Ventures by Seabourn opportunities, sailing 21 days from Dover to and then 24 days from to . Seabourn Odyssey will concentrate on popular ports throughout the Mediterranean region, including the Aegean and Adriatic coasts. The seven- and 14-day voyages will explore the spectacular Greek Isles and the picturesque beauties of Croatia , Slovenia and Montenegro . In addition, the ship will offer repeated opportunities for first-time cruisers and devotees to discover Rome and the Rivieras, Spain and Morocco . Most of the ship's itineraries are combinable for longer cruises.

With dozens of departures to choose from, where is a Seabourn guest to begin? Here is just a smattering of highlights from Seabourn's 2019 season in Europe:

15-Day London to Reykjavik ( Seabourn Quest, May 17 - June 1 ) – Cruise from the British Isles to Iceland , with stops at Bristol ( Bath ), England ; Skomer Island and Milford Haven ( Pembroke ), Wales ; Dublin, Ireland ; and Oban, Port William, Summer Isles and Kirkwall , Orkney Islands, Scotland , before visiting five ports in Iceland including Reykjavik .



( ) – Cruise from the British Isles to , with stops at ( ), ; Skomer Island and ( ), ; ; and Oban, Port William, and , , before visiting five ports in including . 7-Day Athens to Valletta ( Seabourn Encore , May 26 - June 2 ) – Also new for 2019, cruise from Piraeus ( Athens ), Greece to Valletta, Malta , with ports including Mykonos, Rhodes, Symi and Agios Nikóloas in Greece , and Syracusa on Sicily in Italy .



( , ) – Also new for 2019, cruise from Piraeus ( ), to , with ports including Mykonos, Rhodes, Symi and Agios Nikóloas in , and Syracusa on in . 15-Day Reykjavik to Copenhagen ( Seabourn Quest , June 1 - 16 ) – Explore Northern-most Europe with three ports in Iceland , including Vigur and Akureyri; eight stops in Norway , including Tromsø, Hammerfest, Storstappen Island and Stavanger, plus scenic cruising along the North Cape; and a visit to Aalborg before winding up in Copenhagen, Denmark . The Seabourn expedition team will be on board to offer Ventures by Seabourn Zodiac, hiking and kayaking excursions.



( , ) – Explore Northern-most with three ports in , including Vigur and Akureyri; eight stops in , including Tromsø, Hammerfest, Storstappen Island and Stavanger, plus scenic cruising along the North Cape; and a visit to Aalborg before winding up in . The Seabourn expedition team will be on board to offer Ventures by Seabourn Zodiac, hiking and kayaking excursions. 14-Day Copenhagen to Copenhagen ( Seabourn Ovation, August 3 - 17 ) – Discover the many gems and stunning beauty in Scandinavia and the British Isles on the line's newest ship, Seabourn Ovation . Sail roundtrip from Copenhagen to Gothenburg, Sweden ; Oslo, Norway ; Sandefjord, Norway ; Lerwick Shetland Islands; Scrabster, Invergordon ( Inverness ), and Newhaven ( Edinburgh ), Scotland ; and Newcastle upon Tyne, England . The voyage includes a stop at Bremerhaven, Germany , and a crossing of the Kiel Canal.



( – Discover the many gems and stunning beauty in Scandinavia and the British Isles on the line's newest ship, . Sail roundtrip from to ; ; Sandefjord, ; Lerwick Shetland Islands; Scrabster, ( ), and Newhaven ( ), ; and upon Tyne, . The voyage includes a stop at Bremerhaven, , and a crossing of the Kiel Canal. 14-Day Dublin to Dublin ( Seabourn Ovation , September 14 - 28 ) – New for 2019, sail roundtrip from Dublin with destinations across the British Isles including Greenock ( Glasgow ), Oban, Peterhead ( Aberdeen ), and Invergordon ( Inverness ) in Scotland ; Belfast, Northern Ireland ; Liverpool, England ; Holyhead, Wales ; and Cobh (Cork), Ireland .



( , ) – New for 2019, sail roundtrip from with destinations across the British Isles including Greenock ( ), Oban, Peterhead ( ), and ( ) in ; ; ; Holyhead, ; and Cobh (Cork), . 11-Day Barcelona to Rome ( Seabourn Encore ; October 3 - 14 ) – This one-off cruise will depart Barcelona bound for Civitavecchia ( Rome ), with calls in Spain including Valencia , Cádiz ( Seville ), Málaga ( Granada ), Cartagena (Murcia) and Ibiza; as well as Portimão (Algrave), Portugal ; Tangier, Morocco ; and Saint-Florent, Corsica, France .



( ; ) – This one-off cruise will depart bound for Civitavecchia ( ), with calls in including , Cádiz ( ), Málaga ( ), Cartagena (Murcia) and Ibiza; as well as Portimão (Algrave), ; Tangier, ; and Saint-Florent, Corsica, . 14-Day Barcelona to Lisbon (Seabourn Odyssey, October 19 - November 2 ) – One of two 14-day cruises (the other is in April) between Barcelona and Lisbon will see Seabourn Odyssey calling at several tall, volcanic Canary Islands off the coast of Africa , along with stops at Tangier and Casablanca, Morocco ; and Funchal, Madeira and Portimão (Algrave), Portugal .

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Guests who sail on Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn. These programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend destination experiences in select destinations.

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO

Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice

Seabourn is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). It has formed a partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to help protect World Heritage sites.

