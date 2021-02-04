Seabourn Looks Ahead To 2022 With Ultra-Luxury Voyages In Europe, Alaska, Canada & New England Opening For Sale

A wide range of itineraries are being offered in each region, including 68 sailings in Europe in summer 2022, with voyages of seven to 14 days, and options to combine voyages to up to 38 days. Seabourn Encore , Seabourn Ovation , Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn are scheduled to journey the coasts of 'the Continent' with itineraries designed to appeal broadly to highly discerning travelers. The ships will visit a combination of popular cities and hidden gems and destinations accessible only to smaller ships and yachts, as well as 27 European ports the line has not visited in the past five years – or ever before . Noteworthy maiden calls will include Vis and Trogir, Croatia; Esbjerg, Denmark; Plymouth and Portsmouth, England; La Ciotat and Douarnenez, France; Laerdal, Norway; and Ferrol and Puerto Rosario, Fuerteventura, Canarias in Spain.

In addition, the line has scheduled 15 2022 summer sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey in Alaska and British Columbia, with voyages running seven to 11 days and options to extend up to 14 days. The line will also offer six sailings in late summer and early fall aboard Seabourn Quest in Canada and New England, with voyages from 12 to 14 days.

"For the past year, most of us have been dreaming about traveling again and exploring this magnificent world we live in," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We hope our new 2022 voyages will give luxury travelers something to look forward to and encourage them to make future travel plans. There is no better way to explore Europe, Alaska, and Canada and New England than with Seabourn."

Travelers interested in booking a 2022 Seabourn voyage may take advantage of several promotions to receive additional savings, including the line's "Early Bonus Savings" promotion. Guests who book select 2022 sailings and pay their booking in full by March 31, 2021, will receive an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare. In addition, the Early Bonus Savings can be combined with other promotions, including the line's Seabourn Club Savings, which provides an extra five percent savings to Seabourn Club Members on select sailings.

Taken together, 2022 will be a great year to experience the many levels of service that create "the Seabourn Difference." Those include one of the most modern fleets in the cruise industry; intuitive, personalized service provided by staff and crew who are passionate about exceeding guests' expectations; curated voyages sailing to spots that larger ships are unable to access; and world-class dining created in partnership with multiple-Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller. Seabourn also heightens its ultra-luxury cruise experience with unique onboard and adventure programming including Seabourn Conversations featuring enrichment talks by accomplished luminaries, and Ventures by Seabourn optional shore excursions to take in natural and cultural wonders via hike, kayak and Zodiac led by talented Seabourn Expedition teams.

Seabourn voyages that will be on sale for 2022 include:

European Itineraries to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe

Seabourn Sojourn will spend early June 2022 cruising from Athens through the Adriatic to Greek Isles, Albania , Croatia and Malta , then arrive in the Western Mediterranean with a series of seven-day voyages between Barcelona and Rome exploring the French and Italian Rivieras and Spain . The ship will also sail on 10- and 11-day voyages, featuring additional ports including Tangier, Gibraltar and Malta while offering longer combinations. In October, Seabourn Sojourn will linger in Iberia with seven-day Spain and Portugal voyages, finishing with two new seven-day Canary Island voyages between Lisbon and Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, before departing November 6 to reach Miami in 12 days.

Alaska and British Columbia

Starting May 27, 2022 , Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia during the summer of 2022 with a series of seven-, 10- and 11-day voyages. The ship will offer 11 seven-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau , as well as four 10- and 11-day round-trip Vancouver voyages. All itineraries will feature optional Ventures by Seabourn excursions featuring kayaking, Zodiac cruising, and hiking outings. In addition, guests will be able to combine seven-day voyages into 14-day round-trip sailings from Vancouver throughout the season.

Canada and New England Itineraries

Experience voyages inspired by autumnal beauty along the eastern seaboard of North America . Beginning August 29, 2022 , Seabourn Quest will begin a series of four 12-day Canada and New England Fall Foliage cruises between Montreal and New York City , with one 12-day Canadian Autumn cruise with heavy Canadian content sailing round-trip from Montreal on September 22 . With the season cooling, the ship will head south late October from Montreal on a 14-day Atlantic Coast Harbors cruise to Miami .

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

