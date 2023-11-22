SEABOURN MAKES HISTORY AS ITS ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION SHIPS, SEABOURN PURSUIT AND SEABOURN VENTURE, MEET FOR FIRST TIME IN ANTARCTICA

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, celebrated a historical moment when Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, the line's two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, sailed together side by side for the first time on Wednesday. The sister ships met at the entrance to the picturesque Neko Harbor, surrounded by towering icescapes, to celebrate Seabourn Pursuit's maiden season in Antarctica. To commemorate the historic meeting, guests and team members gathered on the expansive bow of each ship, where caviar and champagne were served.

"It was a very exciting day, and we could not think of a better way to commemorate our first trip to Antarctica than meeting up with our sister ship, Seabourn Venture," said Stig Betten, captain of Seabourn Pursuit. "Many close friends and colleagues from each ship cheered and toasted to each other as we embarked on our expeditions to Antarctica, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expeditions."

"It was an incredible 'Seabourn Moment' for our Seabourn Venture guests and crew as we welcomed Seabourn Pursuit to Antarctica for her first season," said Jeroen Schuchmann, captain of Seabourn Venture. "Seeing our two ships sail side by side at the start of our Antarctica season solidifies the fact that we at Seabourn are able to introduce so many more individuals to breathtaking, remote destinations that few will ever visit."

"It was amazing to wake up this morning and join our guests and team virtually at this historical moment for our Brand. We had a dream to bring Seabourn Signature Luxury to the world of exploration," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Watching our two-purpose built ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, next to each other today, and watching our guests raising champagne to each other with a breathtaking backdrop of Neko Harbor made me so proud. We truly brought this dream to life and redefined expedition experiences."

Seabourn Pursuit just embarked on its maiden season in Antarctica, while Seabourn Venture is beginning its second season on the icy continent. Both ships will operate 11- to 13-day voyages to Antarctica, as well as 21-day voyages to South Georgia, Falkland Islands, and Antarctica. These itineraries will offer included Zodiac outings to cruise among icebergs, observe penguin colonies up close, and join the ship's Expedition Team to walk and hike across untouched and seldom-seen landscapes. Optional kayaking and submarine excursions will also be available.

Launched in 2022 and 2023, respectively, both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit offer the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 24-person expedition team of elite, world-renowned scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites. 

The ships are also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity, and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available. 

Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, like the rest of the ships in the Seabourn fleet, offer an abundance of space and elegance, eight dining experiences serving gourmet cuisine, and luxurious all-suite accommodations, including a pair of two-level Wintergarden suites.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

