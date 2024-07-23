SEABOURN MODIFIES SPRING 2025 ITINERARIES FOR SEABOURN ENCORE; WILL INCLUDE 18 MAIDEN CALLS AND FIRST-EVER VISIT TO U.S

The ultra-luxury cruise line will offer a special 10 percent savings on new bookings made on Seabourn Encore's new Spring 2025 deployment

SEATTLE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, has modified the spring 2025 itineraries for Seabourn Encore to include a series of new voyages to Southeast Asia, Japan, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Mediterranean between March and May 2025. The new deployment features 36 destinations in 18 countries, and many "firsts" for Seabourn Encore, including 18 maiden calls and the ship's first transit through the historical Panama Canal and its first-ever visit to the U.S. Guests who book by November 19, 2024, can enjoy a special 10 percent savings on new bookings made on Seabourn Encore's revised 2025 voyages.

Seabourn Encore - 2025 Redeployment

Seabourn Encore was originally scheduled to sail westbound from Asia to Europe. However, changes were made to the original planned itineraries to prioritize the safety of guests and to avoid the Red Sea. Instead, the ship will head eastbound from Singapore to Dubrovnik, traveling nearly 20,000 nautical miles across four continents and two oceans.

Seabourn Encore will make 18 maiden calls, including its first transit through the Panama Canal and its maiden visit to the U.S., in Hawaii, California and Miami in March and April 2025. The ship will also visit two new ports of call in Japan never before visited by the Seabourn fleet – Tokushima, renowned for its serene landscapes, and Wakayama, celebrated for its beautiful temples and coastal scenery. Additional itinerary highlights include overnight calls in Honolulu, Hawaii; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Kobe, Japan; and evening departures from Yokohama, Japan; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Cartagena, Colombia.

Also new on select voyages will be a bespoke, curated onboard entertainment program, featuring a star-studded line-up of performers and guest speakers. Additional details will be announced soon.

"We are pleased to offer these new and exciting voyages on our beautiful Seabourn Encore to visit and explore a diverse range of destinations," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "We are proud to mark Seabourn's maiden visits to two brand-new ports, giving guests the unique chance to experience two enchanting destinations in Japan with our signature ultra-luxury service. We hope guests will take advantage of our special offer and join Seabourn Encore as she sails to a number of destinations for the very first time."

The new voyages range from seven to 25 days and may be combined for longer sailings up to 53-day global adventures. They include the following:

Featured Overnight Stays

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City covers an area of more than 800 square miles, stretching westward from the South China Sea to the Cambodian border. Its land is overwhelmingly rural, dotted with villages and clusters of houses set amidst rice paddies. The downtown section is still known as Saigon , and it is here the economic changes sweeping Vietnam and their social implications are more evident.

– covers an area of more than 800 square miles, stretching westward from the South China Sea to the Cambodian border. Its land is overwhelmingly rural, dotted with villages and clusters of houses set amidst rice paddies. The downtown section is still known as , and it is here the economic changes sweeping and their social implications are more evident. Kobe , Japan – One of the first cities in Japan opened to trade, Kobe has a cosmopolitan air that includes a venerable Chinatown and a section of 19 th -Century Western-style buildings in the Kitano neighborhood. The city's history began in the 3 rd -Century with the construction of the Ikuta Shrine. Many visitors ascend Mt. Rokko via the Shin-Kobe Ropeway, for panoramic views over the city and the glass domed Nunobiki Herb Garden on the slopes. Kobe is also the gateway to the Kansai district and offers day-trip access to the fabled Torri of Kyoto .

– One of the first cities in opened to trade, has a cosmopolitan air that includes a venerable Chinatown and a section of 19 -Century Western-style buildings in the Kitano neighborhood. The city's history began in the 3 -Century with the construction of the Ikuta Shrine. Many visitors ascend Mt. Rokko via the Shin-Kobe Ropeway, for panoramic views over the city and the glass domed Nunobiki Herb Garden on the slopes. is also the gateway to the district and offers day-trip access to the fabled Torri of . Honolulu , Hawaii, U.S. – Honolulu offers an array of cultures that blend harmoniously, allowing each to retain its distinct flavor. The downtown sector combines Hawaii's royal history with the modern-day action of a major metropolitan center. Waikiki Beach, with its impressive hotels and glittering atmosphere, is a famous tourist hub and resort destination of international renown. Honolulu is also the location of Diamond Head , Oahu's famous volcanic landmark, and Pearl Harbor , the largest natural harbor in Hawaii and the only naval base in the United States to be designated a National Historical Landmark.

Featured Extended Stays

Yokohama , Japan – The port of Yokohama provides seamless access to Tokyo, Japan's capital and the most populous city on earth. Guests can peruse the historic and immaculate Imperial Palace and Gardens before hitching an enchanting rickshaw ride through the lanterns and statues of the Asakusa district and its Sensoji Temple. The city is filled with oddities such as the Skytree Tower and the Tokyo Dome entertainment complex.

– The port of provides seamless access to capital and the most populous city on earth. Guests can peruse the historic and immaculate Imperial Palace and Gardens before hitching an enchanting rickshaw ride through the lanterns and statues of the Asakusa district and its Sensoji Temple. The city is filled with oddities such as the Skytree Tower and the Tokyo Dome entertainment complex. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta offers the delights of long, white sand beaches, temperate waters, lush green mountains rising sharply from the shore, and riotous mariachi bands. The arrival of a major studio film company and two of the world's best-known stars ( Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton ) quickly changed Puerto Vallarta into one of Mexico's major Pacific resorts.

– Puerto Vallarta offers the delights of long, white sand beaches, temperate waters, lush green mountains rising sharply from the shore, and riotous mariachi bands. The arrival of a major studio film company and two of the world's best-known stars ( and ) quickly changed into one of major Pacific resorts. Cartagena , Columbia - Situated in a bay on the Caribbean Sea, Cartagena had the most extensive fortifications in South America , once guarded by 29 stone forts and a high wall of coral-stone measuring 16-miles long, 40-feet high and 50-feet wide. Completed in 1657, the Castle of San Felipe de Barajas is said to be the most grandiose work of military architecture erected by Spain in the Americas. Today, Cartagena's riches are found in the Boca Grande , an area of the city with beautiful waterfront hotels, trendy restaurants, casinos and boutiques.

On sale now, Seabourn Encore's revised 2025 itineraries and additional details are available on Seabourn's website. For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

