SEABOURN PURSUIT DISCOVERS REMAINS OF MYSTERIOUS WW1-ERA SHIP THAT SANK IN 1914 NEAR CHILE

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has made a historic discovery during a submarine dive off the coast of Alejandro Selkirk Island in Chile's Juan Fernández Archipelago. On October 14, 2024, Seabourn Pursuit, the ultra-luxury line's newest purpose-built expedition ship, uncovered the Titania, a German supplier ship lost for 110 years. Lying 95 meters below the surface, this remarkable find marks the first sighting of the Titania since it was scuttled in 1914.

"Experiences like these are a testament to the spirit of expedition, and this discovery is nothing short of historic," said Robin West, vice president and general manager of expeditions at Seabourn. "Seabourn's expeditions and particularly our submarine explorations often take our guests to places where no other human has ever explored. I am so incredibly proud of our expedition team for delivering this once-in-a-lifetime and truly unforgettable 'Seabourn Moment' to our guests and the local community on Selkirk Island."

The discovery of the Titania was made possible through the submarine team's dedicated research and close coordination with local communities to provide guests with a truly unique experience. Led by Submarine Pilot Mauricio Fernandez, the team – which includes Kieran Buckley, Henrik Enckell, and Isaac Yebra – worked with a local fisherman, Gino Perez, who had long heard stories about the Titania's approximate location. Perez joined the dive and helped guide the team toward the suspected site of the wreck. Under ideal weather conditions, the team discovered the Titania 95 meters deep, about 4.25 nautical miles off the northwest coast of Selkirk. After the discovery, the island's harbor master confirmed that no other diver or submarine had ever visited the wreck before.

Fernandez shared how the emotion in the submarine was palpable. "We were there witnessing history, and our guests had the chance to be a part of this discovery of Titania and the first to see this ship after she sank to the bottom of the ocean 110 years ago. This was truly a special moment of discovery and a perfect example of how Seabourn expeditions continue to provide our guests with incredible Seabourn Moments throughout each journey."

Guests described the feeling when they saw Titania for the first time: "It was almost magical. It really was quite extraordinary," said Irene Blum, a guest who was in the submarine during the discovery.

It was particularly emotional for Perez, who shared, "I imagined this ship so many times and now I can see where she is, how she looks like and how she is resting at the bottom. Thank you so much, my father manages this sector of the island, this means a lot to us and our family history. This is extraordinary."

Titania was scuttled on November 19, 1914, and stories of the wreck passed down through generations. While fishermen occasionally discovered metal fragments in their lobster traps that they believed belonged to the vessel, the wreck had never been officially located until now.

