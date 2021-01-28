Seabourn Sets the Scene for Adventures in Wellness With Preview of "Spa & Wellness" on Board New Expedition Ships

"Spa & Wellness is sure to be a standout space for our guests to embrace feelings of wellbeing in the midst of adventure on expeditions to the wonders of the world on our expedition ships," noted Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn . "Over the past year, wellness has grown in importance in many people's personal lives, and our highly-trained staff will be devoted to providing a robust series of mind and body programs and rejuvenating treatments developed in collaboration with Dr. Weil to ensure travelers can relax, reconnect, and recharge during their time on board."

As conceived by Tihany, who is fashioning the design of interior and exterior guest areas throughout the ships, Spa & Wellness is at once sleek, serene, and inviting. The 3,700-square-foot space integrates the concept of a contemporary 'floating forest,' with details including a textured tree-inspired art mural, light wood-and-bronze material palette, and live wood features to usher guests into the reception area. Striking natural stone flooring plays off muted sage and orange accent colors found throughout the spa, while the branches of the 'floating forest' spread like delicate fingers into four tranquil treatment rooms, each arrayed with neutral, textured wall coverings, light wood, and bronze accents.

Tihany's design touches continue into the spa's yoga and fitness areas, both of which feature an open wall of windows for guests to soak up floor-to-ceiling views of the sparkling seas and coastal panoramas gliding by outside. The spa's sauna will also offer floor-to-ceiling windows, a new design amenity for Seabourn and unique to the expedition ships.

Integral to the Spa & Wellness experience on board will be the popular Mindful Living Program, developed by Dr. Andrew Weil and currently available across the Seabourn fleet. Led by a specially trained Mindful Living Coach, the program will comprise a holistic mind-and-body approach to wellbeing, offering complimentary yoga and guided meditation sessions, as well as illuminating seminars on topics ranging from integrative medicine to nutrition, pain management to creative aging, and more.

Skilled therapists will offer massage for the face and body, as well as detox, cleansing and wrap services. The fitness center within the spa will be outfitted with a range of cardio and strength equipment, with a Fitness Director on hand to offer spot-on assessments and train guests in various fitness regimes. A full-service salon will also be part of the scene, with hair styling, facials, manicures and pedicures available for women and men.

Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch in December 2021, with the second yet-to-be-named sister ship slated to launch in 2022. Seabourn Venture will sail on a series of 10- to 14-day Norwegian Winter voyages during her inaugural season between December 2021 and April 2022. The itineraries, fares and additional details can be found here.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships global deployment and capabilities. A new and exciting offering will be two custom-built submarines carried onboard, providing an unforgettable view of the world beneath the ocean's surface. The ships will also be designed to carry expedition kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once, which will allow for a truly immersive experience. Both expedition vessels will feature an onboard crew that will include outstanding and well-traveled expedition teams comprised of highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. These fascinating, accomplished experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology, and culture of the places they visit. Each ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront suites with furnished verandas.

More details about public spaces and suites on the new expedition ships will continue to be revealed in the coming months. A selection of renderings is available to download here.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; and a pedigree in expedition travel borne through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

SOURCE Seabourn

