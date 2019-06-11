Seabourn Unveils Extraordinary Veranda, Panoramic Veranda, And Penthouse Suites On New All-Suite Ultra-Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Ships

The entire all-suite collection on the two ships is defined by comfortable, thoughtfully crafted bespoke furniture, enticing tactile materials and unique details that capture timeless luxury travel in a contemporary and engaging environment designed to elevate every aspect of the Seabourn expedition experience.

"All of our spacious suites provide the expedition traveler with equal parts of adventure together with the best in luxury accommodation and service," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn's suites are created to invite guests to linger longer as we take them to diverse and remote locales around the world."

Elegant design elements such as parchment texture inspired wall panels and curvilinear arches reflect bygone maritime craftsmanship. Custom bedside panels recall luxury travel from another era yet are decidedly current with toggle switches, an analog clock and a fold away reading lamp, perfect for curling up with a custom Seabourn blanket. Guests are drawn into the space with organic shapes, materials like wood and stone, and intricately textured fabrics. Spacious bathrooms with separate shower and bathtub feature luxurious fittings. The ship's art collection, curated to reflect that of a seasoned explorer, will extend beyond public areas into the ship's all ocean front with private veranda suites as well.

Each suite will also have a built-in heated jacket wardrobe, where guests can grab a warm coat before heading out on a cool morning or hang their wet outdoor parkas and other gear to dry quickly once they return from adventures off the ship.

Specific details on each of the suite categories revealed include:

Veranda Suite: The most plentiful suite category found on Seabourn ships, the veranda suite has all the luxuries for guests to make this their home away from home. Veranda suites include a separate seating area with a coffee/dining table for two, which is ideal for in-suite dining at any time of day. A queen-sized or two twin beds, spacious walk-in closet with ample room for a traveler's wardrobe, and sliding glass door leading to a private furnished veranda round out the accommodations.

Total space: 355 sq. ft. (33 sq. m.) including veranda of 78 sq. ft. (7 sq. m.)*

Veranda Spa Suite: These two suites, located on Deck 7, feature the same amenities as the Veranda Suite and include additional in-suite spa amenities and spa concierge service available in conjunction with Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, including a selection of blossoming teas and fresh juices, perfect for guests who enjoy healthy doses of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Total space: 355 sq. ft. (33 sq. m.) including veranda of 78 sq. ft. (7 sq. m.)

Panoramic Veranda Suite: A new for Seabourn suite category featuring a semi-circular living area with comfortable seating and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows providing guests a spectacular perspective of the world outside including sweeping views from their suite. A queen-sized bed or twin beds are also oriented to face the windows, allowing guests to enjoy views of beautiful scenery and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets.

The bathroom features a separate shower and large soaking tub placed next to a window, providing relaxing views to the private furnished veranda and scenic outdoor landscapes.

Total space: 417 sq. ft. (39 sq. m.) including veranda of 85 sq. ft. (8 sq. m.)

Penthouse Suite: Each of the Penthouse Suites, located on Deck 8, affords a sophisticated environment that includes a living area with dining table for two to enjoy in-suite dining at any time of day, high-definition TV, large windows that bring in plenty of natural light, a sliding glass door to the private furnished veranda, and makeup vanity. A separate bedroom that can be closed off from the rest of the suite has its own high-definition TV and is adjacent to a marble-lined bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. Penthouse Suites also come with a convenient Nespresso® machine with a variety of coffee choices.

Total space: 529 (49 sq. m.) including veranda of 96. (9 sq. m.)

Penthouse Spa Suite: The Penthouse Spa suite, located on Deck 7, is the accommodation of choice for the traveler who would like to stay near the onboard spa & wellness facilities. This suite features the same amenities as the Penthouse Suite along with added in-suite spa amenities in conjunction with Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil for the guest with wellness in mind, including a selection of blossoming teas and fresh juices.

Total space: 637 sq. ft. (59 sq. m.) including veranda of 205 sq. ft. (19 sq. m.)

*Some veranda sizes vary.

Guests with disabilities will also find handicapped-accessible suites available in both the Penthouse and Veranda categories.

The suites feature several pieces from the custom furniture collection created for the expedition ships by Tihany's product design arm and developed by a leading European furniture manufacturer. The collection is highlighted by crafted details such as wood frames, exposed rivet details and bronze inlays.

For this latest project with Seabourn, Tihany will develop the design vision for public areas and all categories of luxurious guest suites, as well as a bespoke furniture collection. Additional renderings of these spaces can be found in the link here.

All suites on Seabourn Venture and her sister ship will include:

Twin or queen-sized bed with a luxurious custom-built mattress, fine cotton linens, fluffy all-season duvet and a choice of firm or soft pillows

Interactive entertainment with broadcast TV and hundreds of movie and music choices

A bath with a full tub, separate shower and luxury products featuring an exclusive signature scent created for Seabourn by Molton Brown , London

Complimentary PressReader® app bringing favorite newspapers and magazines to your phone or tablet

Unique to Seabourn Venture, Swarovski® binoculars for guests to use during the voyage, widely regarded as some of the world's best by expedition travelers, naturalists, and wildlife spotters.

More details about public spaces and suites on the new expedition ships will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

