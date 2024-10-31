SEABOURN UNVEILS NEW EXPEDITION ITINERARIES FOR 2026-2027, EXPLORING THE ARCTIC, ANTARCTICA, KIMBERLEY, SOUTH PACIFIC, AND MORE

With sights set on the world's most fascinating regions, the ultra-luxury line announces 2026 and 2027 itineraries on purpose-built expedition ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, has unveiled its new 2026-2027 expedition itineraries, promising extraordinary exploration in the world's most remote and exotic destinations. Traversing the globe for natural and cultural wonders, the line's two new ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, are scheduled to visit up to 161 destinations in 31 countries on 24 unique sailings of 46 departures. These expedition voyages are now on sale, with dates and full itinerary details available at www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn Pursuit sails to French Polynesia as part of the 2026 Seabourn Expedition Deployment

"Exploring the smaller, less-traveled corners of the world in ultra-luxury style has always been a priority for Seabourn, and our purpose-built expedition ships enhance this experience by taking guests to remote destinations that few have ever experienced," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "We have scouted the globe to bring our guests extraordinary experiences and create opportunities for 'Seabourn Moments' that only our ultra-luxury expedition voyages can offer."

Between March 2026 and March 2027, Seabourn Venture will travel to 63 destinations across 12 countries, operating expedition experiences as well as traditional ocean voyages ranging from 10 to 25 days. Voyages include exploring Iceland, Greenland, Labrador, and the British Isles in the Northern Hemisphere and joining Seabourn Pursuit for another season in Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands. Between April and June 2026, Seabourn Venture will offer non-expedition voyages sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, through the enchanting yacht harbors of the Mediterranean, and around the Iberian Peninsula. These unique sailings will call on 34 destinations across eight countries, with four distinct itineraries.

Between February 2026 and March 2027, Seabourn Pursuit will operate expedition experiences ranging from 10 to 22 days, traveling to 71 destinations in over 13 countries. The ship's route will take it from the colorful islands of the South Pacific to the rugged splendor of the Kimberley, and then on to the remote, wildlife-filled wonders of Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands. Guests can also sail half-way across the world on a unique combination voyage, an 82-Day Across Three Continents: Oceania to Antarctica sailing, departing September 2, 2026, from Broome, Australia to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Antarctica, South Georgia and Falkland Islands

Between October 2026 and March 2027, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will take guests on unforgettable journeys through some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations. The season will offer 19 departures roundtrip from Ushuaia to the Great White Continent, and includes sailings ranging from 10 to 12 days, as well as select 20-day departures featuring South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

The expedition ships will sail 600 nautical miles across the famed Drake Passage, allowing guests to witness seabirds such as albatrosses gliding through the skies. In the Falkland Islands, guests will marvel at the abundant wildlife, including black-browed albatross, penguins, and striated caracaras. On the unique, alpine-like environment of South Georgia, guests can witness a sanctuary for over 450,000 pairs of king penguins.

Itineraries for each ship will feature included expedition experiences led by a masterful 23-person Expedition Team comprised of academics, scientists, and naturalists. This elite team will lead scenic Zodiac cruises to admire mesmerizing blue icebergs and awe-inspiring glaciers and nature walks and hikes across seldom-seen landscapes to view glaciers and dynamic wildlife. Guests will receive a Complimentary PolarShield Parka by Helly Hansen.

Optional kayaking and submarine excursions will also be available on the Antarctica voyages. All Antarctica voyages include a pre-cruise charter hotel stay in Buenos Aires and roundtrip charter flights to Ushuaia, from where the ship will depart.

Arctic, Greenland, Iceland & British Isles

In July and September 2026, Seabourn Venture will embark on remarkable voyages that showcase the seasonal transformations and breathtaking beauty of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and Scotland. The 10- to 14-day itineraries will connect guests with some of the most remote and culturally significant destinations, with turnarounds in Reykjavik, Iceland; Dublin, Ireland; Kangerlussuaq, Greenland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Guests will have the opportunity to explore UNESCO World Heritage sites such as St. Kilda in Scotland, known as "the edge of the world," and the ancient ruins of Hvalsey Church in Greenland, marking the last written record of the Norse people in the region. Seabourn Venture will also explore the infinite facets of Scoresbysund, the largest fjord in the world, on its 10-Day Iceland & Scoresbysund itinerary sailing round-trip from Reykjavik, Iceland.

Each itinerary will offer curated included expedition experiences like Zodiac cruises, nature walks, and hikes led by the elite expedition team. Highlights include a Zodiac cruise around the serene Scottish Isles of Noss or Eigg, celebrated for their fascinating history and abundant wildlife. Guests can also explore the Isle of Man via Zodiac to witness the vibrant bird colonies and the charming town of Douglas. Guided nature walks through iconic locations like Iceland's Snæfellsnes National Park and the colorful seaside town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull in Scotland further immerse guests in the rich landscapes and cultural heritage of these extraordinary regions.

Optional excursions at select destinations include kayaking through tranquil Arctic waters and submarine dives that reveal the hidden wonders beneath the sea.

Australia & the Kimberley Coast

Between May and September 2026, Seabourn Pursuit will return to the Kimberley in Australia for its third season. Offering eight departures of the popular 10-Day Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wanjinas itineraries, Seabourn's newest expedition ship will sail between Darwin, Northern Territory and Broome, Western Australia.

Tucked along the northwestern corner of Australia, the Kimberley is one of the world's last wild frontiers, containing everything from rugged sandstone peaks and rushing waterfalls to sunken mangrove forests. Voyages to the region will offer an abundance experiences that will bring travelers out of their comfort zones and into the heart of this diverse locale, such as an exploration of King George Falls, the highest twin waterfalls in Australia; Zodiac explorations of rivers and sandstone gorges that wind for miles, including to the Horizontal Waterfalls of Talbot Bay; and snorkeling at Ashmore Reef.

Seabourn guests will be immersed in the rich cultures of the region. Each itinerary includes a cultural visit to Ngula Jar Island in Vansittart Bay, Western Australia, hosted by the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Landowners, who are also the godparents of Seabourn Pursuit. Here, they will discover intricate Bradshaw/Gwion art on this remote island. At Freshwater Cove, guests will view the aboriginal artwork of the Wanjina as honored guests of the Traditional Landowners. Additionally, a visit to Kuri Bay, home to Paspaley's only land-based pearl farm operation, offers rare insight into the fascinating world of South Sea pearling.

South Pacific

From April to May 2026 and September to October 2026, Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the remote islands and atolls of the South Pacific on its way to and from the Kimberley region. The ship will embark on six itineraries ranging from 11 to 22 days, with departures from San Antonio (Santiago), Chile; Darwin, Australia; Lautoka, Fiji; and Papeete, Tahiti. Each sailing is unique, guaranteeing that no two experiences are alike and allowing guests to uncover something new while exploring some of the world's most secluded destinations.

Seabourn Pursuit will offer an array of featured experiences that immerse guests in the unique cultures and natural wonders of the South Pacific. Guests can embark on a two-day exploration of Easter Island, Chile, where they can study the famed Moai statues and stroll along the pink sand beaches of the island. In Cenderawasih Bay, renowned for its incredible marine biodiversity, guests can encounter year-round congregations of majestic whale sharks within this stunning national park. On Ambrym Island in Vanuatu, guests can witness the enchanting Rom Dance, complete with intricate masks and costumes created exclusively for this cultural celebration. Additionally, bird-watching enthusiasts can join the expedition team in Raja Ampat to search for the elusive Red Birds of Paradise, further enriching their adventure in this captivating region.

Featured complimentary expedition experiences include Zodiac cruises and landings around the dramatic cliffs of the Juan Fernandez Archipelago, where guests can search for the endemic Juan Fernandez fur seal and pink-footed shearwaters. Guests can also enjoy snorkeling in remote and pristine reef systems, immersing themselves in the vibrant underwater world. Guided nature walks and hikes provide unique opportunities to connect with local cultures and landscapes, such as going ashore in Pentecost, Vanuatu, to witness the seasonal ritual of Land Diving, or exploring the city of Apia in Upolu, Samoa, where guests can tour the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum and visit significant sites within this bustling city.

Mediterranean

Between April and June 2026, Seabourn Venture will offer non-expedition voyages sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, through the enchanting yacht harbors of the Mediterranean, and around the Iberian peninsula. These unique sailings will call on 34 destinations across eight countries, with four distinct itineraries. Notably, Seabourn Venture will journey upriver to the historic city of Seville, Spain, and call at the picturesque ports of St. Malo and Dunkirk in France—destinations not featured on Seabourn's ocean ships this season. While these itineraries do not feature expedition programming, guests can immerse themselves in Seabourn's signature intimate, yacht-like atmosphere and traditional ocean cruise experience, enhanced by the exclusivity of a ship carrying only 264 guests.

Exploration, Adventure, and Luxurious Comfort

Both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit offer the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 23-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

The ships are also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available.

During select Seabourn expedition voyages, guest can also participate in the optional Image Masters program, a new hands-on program that will provide in-the-field instruction on photo composition, camera technique, editing, and retouching all led by an accomplished nature photographer. Participating guests will enjoy priority access to the onboard photographer, curated outings both onboard and ashore, and priority access to the Photo Studio, as well as educational programming designed to polish their photography skills. The program takes place over 4 days during the voyage and starts at $1,500 per participant.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

