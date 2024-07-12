SEABOURN UNVEILS NEW "SEABOURN JOURNEYS", OFFERING PRE-, MID- AND POST-CRUISE EXTENSIONS FOR 2024 GRAND AFRICA VOYAGE

The luxurious pre-, post-, and mid-cruise Seabourn Journeys during the Grand Africa voyage will allow guests to further explore Africa's premier destinations. For those interested in joining a safari to see Africa's "Big Five," several mid-cruise Journeys options are available that provide opportunities for guests to stay in unique properties and national parks in Botswana, Namibia and more. They may also explore interesting sites such as the Kariega Game Reserve (Settlers Drift); Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, and Onguma The Fort. In addition, guests seeking exclusive wine experiences can enjoy gourmet dining and wine tastings at La Residence Wine Estate in Franschhoek during four-day pre- and post-cruise stays.

"Seabourn Journeys allow our guests to create deeper, more immersive experiences of the destinations by extending their travel beyond the first and final ports of calls," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "I am very proud of this bespoke collection of offerings and believe our guests will be delighted with these experiences. Whether spotting the 'Big Five' on thrilling game drives, or relaxing in luxurious accommodations, or savoring award-winning wines, every moment is crafted to enhance the voyage and create unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments'."

The new Seabourn Journeys for the Grand Africa Voyage include:

La Residence Wine Experience (4-Day Pre- or Post-Cruise Journey)

Cape Town, South Africa | Pre: January 25-28, 2025 | Post: January 28-31, 2025

Guests sailing on shorter segments that either embark or debark in Cape Town on January 28 , can enjoy a pre-cruise or post-cruise experience in South Africa's stunning Cape Winelands. Upon arrival at Cape Town , guests are transported to La Residence in the Franschhoek Valley, where they can relax and dine at their leisure in opulent surroundings. The second day features a tour of historic wine estates in Paarl and Boschendal, complete with tastings and a picturesque picnic. On the third day, guests further explore the region's esteemed vineyards and savor gourmet meals paired with local wines. After a final morning of the journey includes a wine tasting before guests either return home or board the ship.





Cape Town, South Africa | January 28-31, 2025

Guests debarking their voyage in Cape Town on January 28 can embark on a multi-day post-cruise journey at the renowned Grootbos Private Nature Reserve. Known for its conservation efforts and luxurious accommodations, Grootbos offers a warm welcome and transfer to the Forest Lodge, where guests stay in elegant suites surrounded by stunning landscapes. Activities include exploring the Milkwood Forest, botanical hikes, 4x4 flower safaris, and visits to the ancient Klipgat Cave and Walker Bay Nature Reserve. A private Cape Agulhas tour features wine tastings and a curated picnic in South Africa's southernmost wine region, known for its exquisite Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, and Syrah. Guests enjoy a marine safari to see the "Marine Big Five"—whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, and penguins—guided by marine biologists from Dyer Island Cruises. Each evening, guests dine at Grootbos' unique lodge restaurants, the Garden and the Forest Lodge, before relaxing in the serene wilderness.



Durban, South Africa | January 22-28, 2025

After disembarking in Durban , guests fly to Johannesburg and stay at the Sanctuary Mandela Boutique Hotel, Nelson Mandela's former residence. The next day, they travel to Botswana's Sanctuary Baines' Camp, known for its intimate setting and unique construction using recycled cans, offering game drives and mokoro excursions in the Okavango Delta. On the fourth day, guests transfer to the prestigious Chief's Camp in the Moremi Game Reserve, renowned for exceptional game viewing, including the "Big Five" - lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and African buffalo - and over 500 bird species. Guests enjoy morning and afternoon game drives, gourmet dining, and optional activities like scenic flights and spa treatments. The Journey concludes with a final morning game drive before flying to Maun and then Cape Town , where they rejoin Seabourn Sojourn to continue their voyage.





Port Elizabeth, South Africa | January 25-28, 2025

Upon reaching Port Elizabeth, guests are transferred to Kariega Game Reserve, a vast 10,000-hectare wilderness known for its diverse wildlife, including the "Big Five", and abundant birdlife. Guests stay at Settlers Drift, a blend of tented safari and 5-star luxury, with private viewing decks overlooking the Bushman's River. Over the next two days, they enjoy exhilarating morning and afternoon game drives, optional activities, and gourmet dining. On the fourth day, after a final game drive and breakfast, guests are transferred to Port Elizabeth Airport for their flight to Cape Town , where they rejoin Seabourn Sojourn to continue their voyage.





Cape Town, South Africa |January 29-February 2, 2025

This mid-cruise journey offers a luxurious safari at Onguma The Fort, a magical oasis where guests are treated to breathtaking views of the mesmerizing Namibian sunset. With its prime location overlooking the Etosha Pans, the fort envelops visitors in massive, cool walls adorned with a blend of African, Moroccan, and Indian influences, all while surrounded by diverse wildlife. Highlights include guided game drives to spot the "Big Five" and various antelope species, and opportunities to observe the breathtaking Namibian sunset from the main tower or during a sundowner safari. Visitors can relax in elegant suites with private verandas, indulge in delicious meals, and learn about rhino conservation efforts. After several days of adventure and relaxation, guests fly to Walvis Bay to rejoin Seabourn Sojourn.

The fully escorted Seabourn Journeys have been uniquely curated to give travelers more time in these locations to showcase the very best of the destinations via the experiential excursions they offer over the course of multiple days. Most Seabourn Journey packages include select meals, transportation, and guided experiences for smaller groups ensuring intimate, personalized exposure to the location and its culture. Luxury hotels and lodges have been hand-selected to offer guests accommodations at the finest iconic properties in the best locations that showcase their surroundings and indigenous culture, with transfers between land and sea conveniently timed to the start or finish of scheduled Seabourn cruises.

Departures on most Seabourn Journeys are guaranteed with a minimum of just two guests. In addition, Seabourn offers a wide selection of mid-cruise overland journeys, that can become part of the overall cruise experience.

Departing on November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will sail roundtrip from Barcelona on a 90-day voyage that includes visits to 42 marquee and off-the-beaten-path destinations and cities in 20 countries, with seven overnight stays. For guests who cannot sail the entire voyage, shorter segments are available, giving guests more flexibility and opportunities to add pre- or post-journeys to extend their experiences. Shorter segments include the following:

For reservations or more details about Seabourn's Grand Africa voyage, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com, or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

