SEABOURN UNVEILS NEW ULTRA-LUXURY VOYAGES ON SEABOURN QUEST FOR THE 2025 HOLIDAY AND SPRING 2026 SEASONS

Now open for sale: Seabourn Quest launches voyages to Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Polynesia, and the Panama Canal between December 2025 and April 2026

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, has announced a new program of immersive itineraries available on Seabourn Quest as the ship explores Australia & New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii and the Panama Canal from December 2025 to April 2026. Seabourn Quest will sail a total of 22 itineraries with 46 destinations in 13 countries, including a new series of 10-day voyages sailing roundtrip from Papeete (Tahiti) that provide a full immersion in French Polynesia. Fares and complete details for Seabourn Quest's 2025-2026 season are available on Seabourn's website.

With itineraries ranging from 10 to 48 days, Seabourn Quest will offer abundant opportunities for guests to take in new sights and scenes and experience authentic cultures through a combination of iconic destinations and smaller, less-explored ports. In addition to the new 10-day roundtrip voyages from Papeete, the season includes a 19-day Panama Canal Passage from Long Beach, Calif., to Miami; 15-day voyages in Australia and New Zealand; overnight calls on select voyages at coastal Cairns and Melbourne in Australia, and Bora Bora and Tahiti in French Polynesia; and extended stays in Napier in New Zealand, Honolulu and Kona in Hawaii, Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, and Cartagena on the Caribbean coast of Colombia.

"Along with navigating breathtaking coastlines and introducing guests to vibrant cultures, Seabourn Quest's itineraries invite guests to indulge in unmatched luxury, refinement, and enjoyment onboard," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Guests will immerse in the urban and natural wonders in Australia and the beauty and traditions of the South Pacific and Polynesia; these ultra-luxury itineraries will offer extraordinary experiences in some of the world's most fascinating destinations."

Itinerary highlights from the season include:

Australia & New Zealand –Seabourn Quest will sail on a series of 15-day departures visiting 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand , featuring overnights in Cairns and Melbourne . Departure dates: December 20, 2025 ; January 4 and 19; February 3, 2026 .

In Australia, an overnight in Cairns - the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and more - will offer a "Hands-On Country Eco-Culture Tour" that journeys back in time via riverboat to discover a cultural landscape through the eyes of the Mandingalbay Yidinji people. Cosmopolitan Melbourne will offer innovative art and architecture, historic galleries, restaurants, and markets. In New Zealand, guests can experience prolific marine life off the coast of Kaikoura, brought to life on the exclusive shore excursion "Whales and Cray Trails" in collaboration with a renowned marine biologist, Dr. Krista van der Linde. Also, guests can soak up the splendor of Oban on Stewart Island, a must-visit for lovers of wildlife and bird watchers as well as the gateway to Rakiura National Park.

South Pacific & Polynesia – After her stay in Australia and New Zealand , Seabourn Quest will island hop to the island nations of Fiji , Tonga , and the Cook Islands before arriving in French Polynesia where she will sail for the first time on three departures of a new 10-day Bora Bora & Tahitian Nights Explorer voyage. Each itinerary includes two full days in Bora Bora and an overnight stay in Papeete (Tahiti) at the start of each voyage. Departure dates: February 17 , February 27 , March 9, 2026 .

Featured ports in the region include Bora Bora, a tiny island dominated by stunning tropical landscapes and two volcanic peaks; Rangiroa, French Polynesia, home to one of the world's largest coral atolls; and picturesque Huahine, French Polynesia, with lush forests, untamed landscapes, and charming villages.

Panama Canal – Seabourn Quest will sail from Long Beach to Miami on a 19-day voyage departing April 7, 2026 , and featuring a transit through the historic Panama Canal. The voyage includes visits to Puntarenas, Costa Rica , with access to the Monteverde Reserve; and Cartagena , Colombia , home to a vibrant waterfront, a UNESCO World Heritage Site Old Town, and more.

Guests will experience the unparalleled Seabourn all-inclusive difference on board the intimate, yacht-like Seabourn Quest. The ship's dedicated onboard team provides intuitive and authentic service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a personalized and extraordinary experience. From the moment of embarkation, guests will have endless opportunities to create lasting Seabourn Moments. In addition, the ship is equipped with SpaceX's Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, to provide guests with greater connectivity to share their experiences with friends and family. These new voyages will also include bespoke, curated onboard entertainment and Seabourn Conversations programs, featuring renowned performers and guest speakers.

