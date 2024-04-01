SEABOURN UNVEILS 'THE COLLECTION': EXCLUSIVE CRUISES FEATURING UNIQUE SHORESIDE EXPERIENCES

Spring 2025 special interest Mediterranean voyages on Seabourn Venture focus on unique, exclusive experiences, including tennis tournaments, cultural events, renowned wineries and more

SEATTLE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, is introducing "The Collection," a series of exclusive sailings featuring unique, one-of-a-kind shoreside experiences that complement the line's unparalleled, ultra-luxury experiences. The first sailings to launch as part of "The Collection" include a selection of Western Mediterranean voyages on Seabourn Venture in 2025, featuring exclusive access to private cultural events, fine dining at world renowned wineries and premium tickets to iconic tennis tournaments in select marquee ports. Fares and complete details for "The Collection" can be found on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn Mediterranean

Ranging from seven to 10-day voyages, "The Collection" will offer a combination of luxury and special interests, providing guests with an exclusive opportunity to savor life's extraordinary moments up close. "The Collection" will offer a combination of luxury and special interests, providing guests with an exclusive opportunity to savor life's extraordinary moments up close. The 2025 voyages will comprise of two seven- and eight-day "Mediterranean Marvels & Matches" sailings between Barcelona and Rome with overnights and tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open Tennis Tournaments; two 10-day "Andalusian Nights" sailings between Barcelona and Lisbon featuring an overnight in Seville and an exclusive shoreside cultural event with dinner, a private Flamenco dance performance at the iconic Villa Luisa; and an eight-day "Vineyard Vista" cruise between Lisbon and Dublin with an overnight in Bordeaux and an exclusive wine-centered shoreside event.

"Each journey within 'The Collection' is a bespoke masterpiece and promises an immersive blend of luxury and special interests that fit perfectly with our ultra-luxury experiences," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "From private dinners at some of the best wineries to attending prestigious tennis tournaments, 'The Collection' will deliver special 'Seabourn Moments' for our extraordinary guests who seek out of the ordinary experiences."

"The Collection" 2025 Voyages include:

10-Day Andalusian Nights: Spotlight On Seville – Guests will embark on a captivating voyage between Lisbon and Barcelona, fully embracing the Mediterranean's many cultural delights and scenic wonders. This uniquely curated itinerary includes two exclusive events in Granada and Seville, and an enchanting overnight stay in Seville, where guests will be treated to an authentic Andalusian experience, including cocktails, dinner and a mesmerizing private flamenco dance performance at the iconic Villa Luisa. Two departures are available: March 26 – April 5, 2025, and April 20-30, 2025.

Seabourn's Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters voyages invite guests to indulge in their love for tennis, transporting them to the heart of the Mediterranean to attend the iconic Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. These voyages include general admission (one ticket per guest) to the tennis tournament featured on the sailing, Seabourn Conversations presentations connecting guests with world-class tennis players and special tennis-themed onboard activities and programming.

8-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Masters – April 5-13, 2025 – Guests can escape on an unforgettable journey from Barcelona to Rome , which includes an overnight in Monte Carlo and upper-level tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinal, where the ATP 1000 event unfolds at the iconic Monte Carlo Country Club. Beyond the courts, guests will explore the enchanting Riviera, with visits to gems like the pristine Palamós on Spain's rugged Costa Brava, chic St. Tropez, France , and picturesque Portovenere of Italy's Cinque Terre.

– – Guests can escape on an unforgettable journey from Barcelona to , which includes an overnight in and upper-level tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinal, where the ATP 1000 event unfolds at the iconic Monte Carlo Country Club. Beyond the courts, guests will explore the enchanting Riviera, with visits to gems like the pristine Palamós on rugged Costa Brava, chic , and picturesque Portovenere of Cinque Terre. 7-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open – April 13-20, 2025 – guests can explore the breathtaking beauty of the Riviera, from the charming Tuscan Island of Elba to the glittering gems of Cannes and St. Tropez in France , before staying overnight in Barcelona and receiving tickets to Barcelona open semifinal. Guests will become immersed in the world of tennis as they spend two exhilarating days in Barcelona , where the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open, an ATP-500 event, unfolds at the historic Real Club de Tenis Barcelona – 1899.

8-Day Vineyard Vistas: An Evening In Bordeaux – April 30 – May 8, 2025 – Seabourn Venture will sail from the sun-kissed shores of Lisbon to the emerald landscapes of Dublin, where each port unveils a new chapter of discovery. Guests will stay overnight in the heart of Bordeaux, a city of timeless elegance, and experience an intimate evening at Château Smith Haut-Lafitte. The voyage includes a private dinner amidst the vine-covered hills, inviting engaging and lively conversations with passionate winemakers and experts who unveil the secrets behind each exquisite blend.

These new voyages will provide guests with the opportunity to experience life on board the ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, in these destinations before the ship returns to its expedition-focused voyages later in the year. While expedition experiences will not be offered on these new itineraries, guests will still experience the many ultra-luxury Seabourn amenities and services they know and cherish, such as the world-class dining and culinary experiences, entertainment, all veranda suites luxuriously appointed, and Intuitive, personalized service.

The Collection voyages qualify for Seabourn's latest promotion, A Sale Beyond Event, which offers a two-category veranda suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit. The promotion is available through April 30, 2024.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

IMAGES HERE

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Pinterest .

SOURCE Seabourn