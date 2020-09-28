Seabourn's 2021 Alaska & British Columbia Season To Offer Immersive And Exciting Experiences In The Great Land

With its small ship, club-like atmosphere and award-winning onboard luxury rivaling any resort, Seabourn is the best way to explore America's Last Frontier for travelers looking to book a vacation for next summer. The intimate size and maneuverability of Seabourn Odyssey, which carries just 458 guests, all in spacious oceanfront suites , most with verandas, assures a privileged view of this great land that is virtually unmatched and where larger cruise ships cannot access.

"Alaska and British Columbia have so much to offer, from amazing wildlife to breathtaking, natural scenery, and unique culture," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "Our ultra-luxury voyages and experiences, combined with the splendor of this region, will provide the ultimate Alaska experience that will undoubtedly leave them feeling rejuvenated by the incredible wide-open spaces."

Inspired by the success of the past several seasons, Seabourn has carefully curated an enriching and in-depth schedule for its 2021 season. These include eight innovative 7-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau, Alaska, which are ideal for a one-week vacation or can be combined into 14-day voyages with no repeated ports. Guests who book the back-to-back voyages can also save up to 15 percent on the cruise fare. Seabourn's 7-day itineraries are unique in the marketplace because they provide a comprehensive Inside Passage experience with ports that aren't visited by most cruise lines.

The schedule will also feature 10- and 11-day voyages sailing between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. Every voyage will include a spectacular glacier experience at either Hubbard Glacier or Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm. In addition, four sailings will visit the remote Glacier Bay National Park, with narration and insider observations by a National Park Service Ranger to enhance the experience.

All the 2021 voyages will offer optional for-charge Ventures by Seabourn expedition-style tours, featuring guided Zodiac and kayak excursions launched directly from the ship, as well as hiking and wildlife viewing. Guests will not only enjoy glaciers, fjords and rustic Alaskan ports that every Alaska cruiser expects, but also signature "hidden gems" like Misty Fjords that larger ships cannot access. These excursions will be led by Seabourn Odyssey's expedition team of naturalists, science, wildlife and historical experts. They will also interact with guests throughout each sailing, including complimentary formal presentations as part of the Seabourn Conversations program, and on deck, pointing out, interpreting and enhancing desirable locations as well as in more casual conversations over meals or at leisure. Guests who can't get enough can get more through team chronicles and photos shared via Seabourn's Voyage Tracker.

In addition to Ventures by Seabourn, the line will offer a number of exciting, optional shore excursions for guests to explore the destinations, from whale watching outings and nature walks to helicopter and seaplane adventures. One of the offerings include the line's popular "Enjoy Your Catch" experience, an exclusive culinary experience available at select ports where guests can hook and savor their own personal catch of the day prepared by the onboard culinary team.

Guests can extend their time in Alaska and British Columbia with Seabourn Journeys, pre- and/or post-cruise packages featuring destinations and experiences in treasured locations that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from Seabourn Odyssey. These include a visit to Banff National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, aboard the Rocky Mountaineer luxury train.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend destination experiences

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO

Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice

Click-To-Tweet: Join @seabourncruise and discover the beauty of #SeabournsAlaska in 2021 aboard #SeabournOdyssey, as the vessel sails through the vast wilderness of 'The Great Land' during a series of unique 7-, 10- and 11-day voyages: bit.ly/SBN-Alaska

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

