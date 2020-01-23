Seabourn's New Constellation Lounge To Feature Stunning 270-Degree Views On Its New Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ships

Designed along the lines of the Observation Bar, among the most popular venues on every ship in the current Seabourn fleet, the Constellation Lounge will debut with the launch of Seabourn Venture in June 2021, and follow on the yet to be named sister expedition ship in May 2022. The name of the new lounge reflects the heavenly direction of the space, which is dressed up in constellation-inspired interiors, fashioned by hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany , including dark carpeting laid out with bright constellation patterns. In addition, the furniture is being created and designed by Tihany Product Design. The name – Constellation Lounge - was last used on Seabourn Pride and is a nod to the heritage of luxury hospitality built over more than 30 years of operation.

Located on Deck 9 forward, the Constellation Lounge will be the highest indoor viewing point on each ship. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls will wrap around the space, offering guests stunning 270-degree, outward-facing views as far as their eyes can see, heightening their expeditionary spirit while bringing them closer to wildlife and wonders at sea and in port. In addition, the expedition team will be in the lounge regularly to help identify points of interest, wildlife and geological wonders. Imagine glimpsing killer whales, waddling penguins, and sea lions in Antarctica; sleepy-eyed sloths, sprightly monkeys, and colorful parrots in the rainforests of South and Central America; and icebergs bobbing in the seas and waterfalls rushing over cliffs in the far reaches of the Arctic and Northern Europe – all from the comfort of the Constellation Lounge.

"The Constellation Lounge creates a scene all its own on our new expedition vessels, inviting guests into a stunning space with myriad delights to enjoy from morning into the night," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "The design of the space inspires, just like the sky above. It will play out as an ideal setting to relax, unwind, and review the day while soaking up amazing views."

The rich red and blue palette of the Constellation Lounge will be accented by silver and bronze details from throw pillows to bar stool stands, while velvety banquettes and comfortable, sleek, sling-back lounge chairs will contribute to a seductive and relaxed environment that encourages guests to kick back, converse, and enjoy.

The captivating central bar of the Constellation Lounge will be a destination on its own, with striking textured marble and a unique geometrical faceted metal bar front. Taking inspiration from the skies above, lighting elements will create star-like lighting patterns across the ceiling. The featured art of the Constellation Lounge echoes the geometrical elements of the space with an ode to historical maps of the night sky.

The Constellation Lounge will offer Seabourn's popular Early Morning Riser continental breakfast, while afternoons will feature the line's popular and recently enhanced Afternoon Tea service. Steeped in the tradition of proper English tea service, yet as fresh and memorable as a newly brewed pot, the elegant daily tea service incorporates the finest luxury tea brand TWG Tea. As the sun dips and the night sky lights up, live piano entertainment will delight guests as cocktails and tapas are served both before and after dinner.

Seabourn Venture and its sister expedition ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Renderings of the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found in the link here. More details about other dining, social venues and public spaces will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The company is the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage as part of a multi-year agreement to promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage properties.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, mountain and ebikes, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise unveils a new viewing Constellation Lounge, to be featured on the line's two new purpose-built expedition ships. Designed by Adam D. Tihany of @TihanyDesign, the lounge will offer guests 270-degree, outward-facing views to enjoy at sea and in port.

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

