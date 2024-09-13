SeaBubbles Accelerates Sustainable Maritime Mobility with SmartBubble and Strategic Acquisition

SAINT JORIOZ, France, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaBubbles, French pioneer in zero-emission hydrofoils, strengthens its commitment to ecological transition with the launch of SmartBubble, new flying boat model combining cutting-edge technology with iconic design. This innovative vessel, designed to carry up to eight people at a speed of 16 knots (30 km/h), takes its passengers on a silent and environmentally friendly flight, ideal for water taxi services and urban transportation.

SmartBubble: Concentration of Technology and Design

Following the success of its first public line on Lake Annecy, where hundreds of passengers experienced the unique sensation of flying aboard The Bubble (4-seater model), SeaBubbles reaches a new milestone with the homologation of the SmartBubble (8-seater model) and its four patents, including retractable foils.

SmartBubble technology is geared towards energy efficiency. The submerged wings (foils) equipped with automatic flaps allow to fly at low speeds, saving 40% of energy required. This unique boat has just been presented afloat for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

SeaBubbles Strengthens Flight Control Expertise with Neocean Acquisition

SeaBubbles also announces the acquisition of Neocean technology, to accelerate the development of flight control expertise, specifically on "inverted T" foils. Neocean is renowned for developing the Overboat, foiling catamaran with proven stability and maneuverability.

SeaBubbles is a key player in hydrofoil navigation, technology that improves energy efficiency of boats, particularly electric ones. The flight control system is a central element of the flight experience: it is designed to ensure stable flight by dynamically and autonomously managing the mechanical inclination of the flaps on the trailing edges of the foils.

SeaBubbles: Vision for the Future

SeaBubbles' ambition is to revolutionize urban and suburban maritime transport with more efficient and environmentally friendly boats. Examples such as the Calanques National Park, Norwegian fjords, alpine lakes or the canals of Amsterdam demonstrate a committed initiative towards the preservation of aquatic ecosystems by gradually banning the circulation of thermal boats.

"Foils significantly reduce the drag of our boats, allowing our hydrofoils to move more easily and with less energy than a conventional boat: a considerable gain in cost and energy," explains Virginie Seurat, CEO of SeaBubbles. "The acquisition of Neocean marks a decisive turning point and prepares us for our industrialization phase. We are ready to redefine the pleasure of boating and offer boats that comply with increasingly stringent environmental standards, while offering unique sailing comfort - zero noise, zero waves, zero emissions."

