Seacoast Commerce Bank Outsources IT Infrastructure with Jack Henry, Strengthening Security and Boosting Efficiencies

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its ProfitStars® division today announced that San Diego-based Seacoast Commerce Bank has outsourced its IT infrastructure with Jack Henry, enhancing security, compliance, business demands, disaster resiliency and increasing efficiencies across the enterprise.

Seacoast Commerce Bank was not satisfied with the support it was receiving from its previous outsourcing provider, which was expensive and had frequent outages. Despite not being on a Jack Henry core system, the bank ultimately chose to convert to Jack Henry's Gladiator® Hosted Network Solutions™ (HNS) because of the reliability and resiliency of its private cloud infrastructure, improved cost effectiveness, and high level of support.

Leslie Dye, executive vice president and chief information security officer for Seacoast, explained, "As one of the largest Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders in the country, and as a bank dedicated to providing the modern, seamless experience our customers expect, we needed an outsourcing partner that we could depend on. We selected Gladiator HNS because of its ability to bolster our security efforts and customer experience while positively contributing to our bottom line."

About halfway through the conversion, the pandemic hit. Complicating matters further, the incumbent provider experienced a security breach, temporarily leaving the bank without a network. Despite these challenges, the Jack Henry team completed the project seamlessly and on time, without causing disruption or delays for employees or customers.

Dye continued, "A conversion is never simple, and we were faced with a perfect storm of a global pandemic, a security breach from our former provider, and the majority of our staff working remotely while processing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications. Jack Henry rose to the occasion, performing a flawless remote installation while providing a smooth, comforting experience for us throughout an extremely difficult time. Great teamwork, amazing engineering ingenuity, and determined project management prevailed, and together, we completed the conversion by our original deadline. We are very pleased with the new network and our partnership with Jack Henry."

With Gladiator HNS, the bank's internal IT resources are now free to focus on more strategic and relationship building initiatives. The institution is also better positioned to create new service and business opportunities, better meet regulatory compliance guidelines, and deliver an enhanced customer experience in line with modern expectations and changing technologies.

Russ Bernthal, vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of ProfitStars, said, "Networks are the backbone of any organization that relies on technology, and Seacoast Commerce Bank recognized the need to find a partner that could provide a fully outsourced IT infrastructure with increased reliability, efficiency, and trust. Despite extraordinary circumstances, our team was able to convert the bank on time and with extreme care. We are proud to help Seacoast Commerce Bank, as well as our other Gladiator HNS clients, reduce the mounting technology burden facing financial institutions today, allowing them to instead focus on strengthening customer relationships and expanding their business."

About ProfitStars

ProfitStars®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, helps financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities, proactively identify and prepare for risks and market changes that could negatively impact their business. ProfitStars' industry-leading solutions and services include JHA Payment SolutionsTM, Information Security & Risk Management, Online & Mobile, Lending, Financial Performance, and Imaging/Data Management. These solutions help approximately 9,000 clients mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, contain costs, and drive future success. Additional information is available at www.profitstars.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY ) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jackhenry.com

