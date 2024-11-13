Seagis Property Group Acquires 25,000 SF Warehouse in Queens, NY

QUEENS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") announced today that it closed on a warehouse facility located at 18-81 Steinway Street within the Queens NY submarket of Astoria. The 25,000 SF building has excellent access to the Grand Central Parkway and I-278 providing connectivity to Manhattan, LaGuardia Airport, and Greater NYC. Seagis purchased the property from a private owner. Brian Jaffe from Jaffe Realty represented Seagis in the transaction.

"We are excited to add this highly functional warehouse to our expanding New York City Boroughs portfolio," said Brian Tozer, Vice President. "This acquisition aligns with our investment strategy, to own well-located, functional warehouses in targeted NYC neighborhoods that are well suited for service and distribution. We continue to look for investment opportunities to grow our presence throughout the Boroughs."

"This 1987-built warehouse features 22' clear and two tailgate dock doors off a double wide street. Once we complete our renovations, we expect this to be one of the better small building warehouses in Queens", said Jane Finkenstaedt, Director of Leasing.

This is the Company's second investment within the Astoria submarket and expands the Company's New York City portfolio to 1.3 million square feet across 62 properties.

For more information about this property and its availability for lease, please contact Jane Finkenstaedt at [email protected]

About Seagis Property Group

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans 12 million square feet of space and includes 190 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com

