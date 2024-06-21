Seagis Property Group Leases 202,000 Square Foot Building in East Rutherford, NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") announced that it has fully leased a Northern New Jersey warehouse facility that was fully renovated in the first quarter of 2024. The property, located at 13 Manor Road in East Rutherford, has been owned by Seagis since 2006, and had previously operated as a manufacturing facility. The single-tenant building totals 202,490 square feet and features 22' clear ceilings, 16 docks, 84 car parking spaces, and active rail to the building. The property is located in the highly sought after Meadowlands submarket with excellent access to New York City as well as major roadways including I-95, Route 3, Route 46, and Route 17.

13 Manor Road, East Rutherford, NJ

"We are pleased to complete the repositioning of this asset and welcome our new customer to the building," said Tyler Baker of Seagis Property Group. "We were able to transform an old, Class B Meadowlands manufacturing facility, into a modern warehouse facility that is now fully leased to a local, logistics group with a long-term presence in New Jersey. Ultimately, this is a great outcome for the building and our customer."

Seagis is now underway on a 167,000 square foot speculative warehouse development in the Meadowlands at 200 Hollister Road in Teterboro NJ. For more information about this property, please contact Tyler Baker in the East Rutherford, NJ office at [email protected].

About Seagis Property Group

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner and operator that is focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans 12 million square feet and includes 200 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company, which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with offices in East Rutherford, NJ, Miami, FL and next to JFK Airport. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group LP