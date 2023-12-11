Seagram's Escapes Five Ingredient Drink Recipe Makes Holiday Entertaining Easy

Seagram’s Escapes

11 Dec, 2023, 10:41 ET

Seagram's Escapes Berry Merry Spritz, One of Many Simple and Festive Recipes, Available at Seagramsescapes.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here, and Seagram's Escapes can make holiday entertaining festive and easy, so you can focus on making memories with friends and family. Seagram's Escapes offers dozens of bright and flavorful beverages that make great bases for impressive, no hassle holiday drinks. 

"Seagram's Escapes delivers delicious fruit flavors -perfect for holiday celebrations," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes Brand Director. "Our website offers simple, easy to make recipes that impress and taste great." 

There are a variety of recipe options using popular Seagram's Escapes flavors like Jamaican Me Happy, which boasts strawberry, lemon, watermelon and guava flavors; Blueberry Acai Lemonade which is bright blue and tastes like a berry lemonade; and the new Berry Mimosa bursting with berry flavors.

Seagram's Escapes Berry Merry Spritz

  • 1 ½ ounces cranberry juice
  • 2 oz. Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa
  • 2 oz. Prosecco
  • 3/4 oz. Elderflower liqueur
  • 1 tsp white sanding sugar for rim of glass
    Garnish: 1 rosemary spring, 1 raspberry, 1 cranberry for each glass

Moisten the rim of the glass, dip it in sanding sugar and add ice. Top with Elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice, Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa, and Prosecco. Press a toothpick through the center of a cranberry, thread the cranberry and a raspberry through the stem of a rosemary sprig. Garnish drink and enjoy. This recipe doubles or triples easily to accommodate extra guests.    

Available at retailers across the U.S., consumers can pick up a 4-pack of Seagram's Escapes as a delicious and affordable hostess gift or incorporate any Seagram's Escapes flavor to create a festive and flavorful holiday cocktail.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes is a premium malt beverage* with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram's Escapes is ranked #4 for flavored malt beverage volume. Find Seagram's Escapes throughout the U.S and Caribbean.   

Always Drink Responsibly. ©2023 The Seagram Beverage Company www.seagramsescapes.com.

The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

*Flavored malt beverage does not contain distilled spirts

Media Contact
Carla M. Mancuso
585-317-9268
[email protected]

SOURCE Seagram’s Escapes

