Seal Shield to Launch Shyld AI, World's First Autonomous UV-C Disinfection System at VIVE 2024

27 Feb, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield, a prominent leader in healthcare technology, is set to introduce the groundbreaking Shyld AI autonomous UV-C disinfection system at CHIME 2024 and VIVE 2024 healthcare expositions, held in Los Angeles, CA from February 25-28 (kiosk#324-21). This unveiling marks a significant advancement in healthcare technology, showcasing Shyld AI's ability to revolutionize disinfection practices through autonomous and intelligent UV-C LED technology.

Shyld AI is the world's first autonomous disinfection system, utilizing advanced AI to identify high-risk areas within healthcare facilities, autonomously initiating a UV-C disinfection process to sanitize high-touch surfaces as rooms become vacant. Remarkably, the system also continuously monitors the locations of individuals, actively disinfecting aerosols and droplets in overhead spaces even while rooms are occupied. This intelligent approach ensures a consistently high level of cleanliness, significantly reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.

"At Seal Shield, we are committed to advancing healthcare technology to improve patient outcomes," says Brad Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "The introduction of Shyld AI at VIVE 2024 demonstrates our dedication to innovation and our mission to provide the highest level of safety and care in healthcare settings."

One of the key benefits of Shyld AI is its ability to significantly reduce labor costs and improve hospital room turn time and efficiency. By autonomously disinfecting entire rooms, Shyld AI streamlines the disinfection process, allowing healthcare facilities to operate more efficiently and effectively.

"We believe that Shyld AI will redefine the standard of care in healthcare disinfection," adds Whitchurch. "By combining autonomous technology with UV-C LED disinfection, we are paving the way for cleaner, more efficient healthcare environments."

Shyld AI will be showcased in the start-up pavilion of the VIVE healthcare exhibition (kiosk#324-21), where attendees will have the opportunity to experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand. Demonstrations will highlight Shyld AI's ability to transform healthcare disinfection practices and improve patient and practitioner safety.

Seal Shield invites attendees of VIVE 2024 to visit the Shyld AI booth to learn more about Shyld AI and its potential to revolutionize healthcare disinfection.

For more information about Seal Shield and Shyld AI, visit https://sealshield.com and https://shyld.ai.

For more information, contact Scott Filion, Seal Shield CCO, (603) 781-7521, [email protected]

SOURCE Seal Shield LLC

