Seal Shield to Showcase Shyld AI, the World's First Intelligent, Autonomous, UV-C Disinfection System at HIMSS 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield, a global leader in healthcare technology, is proud to showcase Shyld AI at the upcoming HIMSS 2024 conference in Orlando, Florida, from March 11th to 15th (booth #4873). Shyld AI is the world's first autonomous and intelligent UV-C disinfection system, a breakthrough technology which has been successfully piloted at Stanford Healthcare.

The innovative Shyld disinfection system employs advanced AI technology to detect contamination, and autonomously, safely, disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces within a room. Utilizing UV-C LED technology, Shyld AI delivers a high-intensity, collimated beam of UV light to contaminated surfaces, ensuring thorough disinfection without any of the material degradation or noxious odors associated with mercury based, UV robots. This method not only improves hospital room turn-time but also significantly reduces the labor traditionally required for manually operated UV disinfection robots, thereby cutting costs, and improving efficiency.

"We believe UV-C adoption is critical towards the evolution of infection control," - Bradley Whitchurch, CEO Post this

The pilot at Stanford Healthcare has solidified Shyld AI's role as a game-changer in healthcare disinfection. This pilot in the Emergency Department, one of the most chaotic areas of the hospital, has already shown immense benefits from labor savings and reduced down-time. The outcomes from the Stanford Healthcare pilot have been exciting, resulting in Stanford growing their Shyld AI fleet to over 20 units. This initial pilot has successfully demonstrated Shyld AI's potential to set a new standard of care by enhancing environmental safety.

"At Seal Shield, we are dedicated to enhancing environmental safety in hospitals through innovative technology," said Brad Whitchurch, Seal Shield CEO. "We believe UV-C adoption is critical towards the evolution of infection control. Seal Shield has been a pioneer in UV-C disinfection since it introduced the ElectroClave UV-C disinfection solution in 2016. Our recent acquisition of CleanSlate UV, and now the introduction of the Shyld AI autonomous UV disinfection system, adds to our growing portfolio of intelligent UV-C solutions. In the past year alone, we've grown our UV install base to 3000+ locations across over 750 hospitals, harnessing the advantages of UV disinfection in healthcare."

Healthcare customers and investor prospects can experience Shyld AI's transformative technology firsthand by visiting Seal Shield booth #4873 at HIMSS 2024, where live demonstrations will highlight the system's intelligent disinfection process and smart capabilities.

About Seal Shield

Seal Shield is a leader in infection control technology, specializing in washable, chemical resistant electronics and advanced UV-C disinfection systems, enhancing environmental safety in healthcare across the globe. For more information, please visit www.sealshield.com or www.shyld.ai

Contact Information:

Scott Filion, Seal Shield CCO

[email protected]

603-781-7521

SOURCE Seal Shield LLC