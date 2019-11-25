Sean Ryan and John Cook Join MoistureShield as Regional Sales Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and manufacturer of innovative composite decking and railing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Ryan and John Cook as Regional Sales Directors for MoistureShield's West and Southeast markets, respectively. In their new roles, Sean and John will be responsible for implementing regional sales strategies that provide strong local representation for customers and drive continued growth for MoistureShield composite decking.

A graduate of the University of California, Davis, Sean brings three decades of building industry sales and leadership experience to Oldcastle APG. In addition to establishing a track record of dynamic sales growth with James Hardie, Trex, and Masonite, Sean was the founder and president of Global Link Solutions, a building industry strategy and consulting firm. Ryan will bring his wealth of industry knowledge and experience to MoistureShield's western region, where he will focus his efforts.

John, a graduate of Georgia State University and Mercer University, joins Oldcastle APG with over 25 years of sales experience in the building materials industry. After launching his career with Georgia Pacific, John went on to excel in various sales and leadership roles within building product distribution and manufacturing channels. He previously worked for AZEK Trimboards and Boral North America, specializing in distribution and market development. He brings valuable insight and expertise to MoistureShield's southeastern region.

"Together, Sean and John – with over 50 years of sales experience – will expertly lead our sales organization, developing strong markets to serve our customers from coast to coast," said Matt Bruce, vice president of sales for MoistureShield. "As we continue to drive MoistureShield forward, Sean and John will play a key role in the success of the entire organization. I look forward to what we will accomplish with these leaders at the helm."

These leadership appointments come on the heels of several strategic moves for MoistureShield. With MoistureShield's recent BlueLinx distribution partnership and the additional of several key players to the organization, the brand is well-positioned for continued momentum and success in the upcoming year. To learn more, visit www.MoistureShield.com.

Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. www.MoistureShield.com.

