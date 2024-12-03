Search the Stow n' Go or the Cup Holder! Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf Create Holiday Magic This Season

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf® create holiday magic together this season.

As the official minivan of the holiday season, Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf join together to spread Christmas magic

Holiday campaign to run through Christmas Eve across Chrysler brand's Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels

Consumers can play along as The Elf on the Shelf, Scout Elf, finds its way into the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Consumers are also invited to post their own photos of The Elf on the Shelf in their Chrysler Pacifica minivan across their own social media channels and to tag @Chrysler

Chrysler brand is joining forces with The Elf on the Shelf to create and spread holiday magic this season. Following its successful Halloween Trunk or Treat campaign, Chrysler Pacifica is now set to help parents who don't happen to have a sleigh in their garage, becoming the "official minivan of the holiday season."

Following "Elf Return Week," Chrysler brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, will invite viewers to help spot The Elf on the Shelf, Scout Elf, in the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Chrysler brand's social media channels will have The Elf on the Shelf-inspired content, including weekly Instagram stories and content across TikTok and Facebook, such as "Help us find The Elf on the Shelf" and polls asking fans, "where should Scout Elf go next?", throughout the month of December leading up to Christmas Eve.

"The Chrysler Pacifica is a family vehicle, and the holidays are one of the very best times for bringing everyone together," said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "Our 'The Elf on the Shelf' social campaign is one more fun and engaging way to connect our Pacifica families, meant to put a smile on their faces."

"The Chrysler Pacifica offers the perfect toasty seat and panoramic glass roof to search the skies for Santa's sleigh, while following the radar for his arrival," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. "And parents also know that the Chrysler Pacifica's Stow n' Go storage and seating system is a great place to hide presents from the kids. But as The Elf on the Shelf knows, it's also a great place for a game of Hide and Seek!"

The Elf on the Shelf campaign leverages the Chrysler Pacifica's many unique features to give Scout Elf new options to have some fun this holiday season, including:

Get cozy in one of Pacifica's abundant elf-size cup holders

Hide holiday gifts in Pacifica's class-exclusive second-row Stow 'n Go storage bin

Catch up on favorite Santa movies with Pacifica's Uconnect Theater system

Help clean up any candy cane or holiday messes with Pacifica's third-row Stow 'n Vac

Get charged up with Pacifica's plug-in hybrid system

The campaign was created by the Chrysler brand in partnership with Razorfish.

The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 26 countries, on 5 continents with 85+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family-friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2026.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. Chrysler Voyager rejoins the lineup in 2025 as a budget-friendly minivan option.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

