Seascape Beach Resort selects SONIFI to upgrade guest internet bandwidth and coverage

Seascape is a premier destination with a championship Golf Club, award-winning restaurant , luxurious amenities and unparalleled ocean views. Not wanting to compromise guests' and timeshare owners' stays, the resort sought an internet upgrade solution that avoided disruptive construction and ultimately offered high-quality connectivity for multiple devices throughout the expansive property.

SONIFI deployed a DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications) solution that delivers Wi-Fi using the property's existing coaxial cabling. This approach eliminated the need for opening walls, moving furniture or disturbing newly remodeled rooms. The DOCSIS solution also provided a 90% cost savings over installing a new Ethernet solution.

Guests, owners and employees all report exceptional Wi-Fi service and bandwidth throughout the resort. Coverage seamlessly expands from each guest suite and villa to all the property's indoor and outdoor public spaces.

"The strength and reliability of SONIFI's internet services have exceeded our expectations and greatly satisfied our guests' needs both in their rooms and throughout our property, including along our stunning beach," said Tim McGregor, Seascape Beach Resort General Manager. "We couldn't be happier with the service and support SONIFI provides not only for our internet services, but also for our in-room television and entertainment offerings."

"DOCSIS is a great option for properties like Seascape that have extensive infrastructure in place," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI SVP of Sales. "With a carefully planned enterprise-grade deployment, the entire resort installation was completed in just one month with minimal disruption to Seascape's valued guests. We're honored Seascape chose to expand their technology services with us, and we're excited to see their long-term vision come to life."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

