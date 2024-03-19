Season 5 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours" Streaming on Apple TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Meltzer's acclaimed series, "Office Hours," is set to unveil its fifth season on Apple TV this Friday, March 22nd. The latest season brings together a vibrant mix of thought leaders, industry giants, celebrated entertainers, and sports icons to delve into the multifaceted journey of success and resilience.

Hosted by Legendary Entrepreneur, Speaker, and Investor, David Meltzer, Season 5 elevates the conversation to new heights. The season boasts an impressive lineup, featuring Daymond John of ABC's Shark Tank, Tom Bilyeu, the dynamic CEO of Impact Theory and Quest Nutrition co-founder, Tim Storey, an esteemed life strategist and author, alongside Ryan Serhant, the real estate mogul and Bravo's star, and Jim Kwik, the renowned brain performance expert.

Complementing David's vision are distinguished co-hosts including Ellie Zeiler, a trailblazing content creator and CEO at EJZ, James Maslow, renowned actor and singer, Markus Kaulius, a visionary investor and author, Sarah Wayne Callies, celebrated actress and director, Alec Hanson, the marketing genius behind Loan Depot, Jimmy Nelson, high-performance business coach and Chad Sanschagrin, an inspirational CEO and keynote speaker, among others.

This season introduces "Executive Spotlights," showcasing pioneering entrepreneurs like Rory Cutaia of Verb Technology Company Inc., Tia Minzoni of Stella Jets, Forrest Griffin, a UFC Hall of Famer and VP of Athlete Development, Scott Strader, the entrepreneurial force behind Lotus Lifestyle LLC, and Gary Chupik, mindset coach and founder of Elite Mindset.

Highlighting this season's theme of perseverance, the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award," curated by esteemed business leader, CEO, and Founder of ReachOut Technology, Rick Jordan, in collaboration with The Unstoppable Foundation, will honor remarkable individuals making significant impacts worldwide.

Tune in on March 22nd to witness a convergence of minds and hearts, as "Office Hours" continues to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

Media Contact:

Nic Glazer

(248) 877-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises