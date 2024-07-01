Seasoned Divorce & Family Law Attorney Kathleen Newman Included as a 2024 Top Lawyer by Minnesota Monthly

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced Divorce & Family Law attorney Kathleen Newman was selected by a vote of her peers to be included in Minnesota Monthly's list of 2024 Top Lawyers in Minnesota in its July/August edition.

Newman has extensive experience in all aspects of marital dissolutions, including cases with high-net-worth, closely owned businesses, professional practices, and complex custody matters and is well-versed in mediation and alternative dispute resolution. She is Board-Certified as a Family Law Trial Attorney by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Newman is also a skilled mediator, approved for inclusion in the Minnesota ADR Statewide Neutrals Roster in all categories of Family Neutrals and is on the Minnesota Supreme Courts list of Appellate mediators. Newman earned a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a B.A. from Hamline University.

Her affiliations include being a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a member of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the Hennepin County Bar Association-Family Law Section, the Minnesota State Bar Association-Family Law Section, and the American Bar Association (ABA).

Newman has received numerous awards including being recognized by Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine as a Top Women Attorney, by the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® as a Best Lawyer in America for Family Law, by the Consumer's Guide to Law & Leading Attorneys as a Super Lawyer® and among the Top 40 Super Lawyers for Family Law, by the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers Strathmore's Who's Who, by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys – 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction, by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys – Top 10 Attorney Award, and she was named as one of Minnesota Monthly's Best Lawyers.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com.

