Seasoned Executive Dale Strange Takes Reins of Blackbaud's Corporate Impact Business

Experienced Technology Executive Brings Proven Growth and Operational Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that Dale Strange will take over as head of Blackbaud's Corporate Impact business effective immediately and will join the company's executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Mike Gianoni. This announcement is part of Blackbaud's ongoing commitment to grow its Corporate Impact business and empower companies to make a positive difference in the world.

Seasoned executive Dale Strange to take the reins of Blackbaud’s Corporate Impact business.

"Dale is a seasoned leader who has proven his ability to drive growth and innovation across Blackbaud time and time again," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "He has been instrumental in integrating many acquisitions into our company, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for corporate and social impact. I'm confident that he will take our Corporate Impact business to the next level and deliver even more value to our customers and their stakeholders."

Strange has been with Blackbaud for a decade and has led in both its Social Impact and Corporate Impact businesses. Prior to working for the Corporate Impact division, he led Blackbaud's Nonprofit business, driving high growth and customer expansion. He has also led several of the company's acquisitions including YourCause, Convio, Smart Tuition, and eTapestry. He led Blackbaud's Arts and Cultural business and the company's international team covering Europe and Asia Pacific. Before joining Blackbaud, he served in senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies and General Electric.

"I'm honored and thrilled to take on this new role and lead the amazing Corporate Impact team into its next phase," said Strange. "We have a unique opportunity to build on the solid foundation laid by Tom, and to explore new opportunities for growth to help purpose-driven companies of all sizes and sectors achieve their social impact goals and create lasting change in their communities and beyond. I'm looking forward to working with our customers, partners and employees to build on our momentum and deliver solutions for corporate impact."

Tom Davidson, the founder of EVERFI, which was acquired by Blackbaud in 2022, will step into a strategic advisor role, assisting with key customer interactions, offering support and guidance when needed. Davidson will remain a member of the executive leadership team and report to Gianoni.

"Tom is a visionary entrepreneur who has transformed the field of education technology and social impact," said Gianoni. "I'm grateful for his leadership and contributions to Blackbaud and look forward to his continued involvement as a strategic advisor."

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved with EVERFI and YourCause, and I'm excited to pass the torch to Dale, who is a trusted colleague," said Davidson. "Dale has a deep understanding of our market, our products, our people and our customers, and he shares our passion for helping companies fuel impact. I have no doubt that he will lead Corporate Impact with excellence and vision, and I'm eager to support him and the rest of the Corporate Impact leadership team in any way I can."

