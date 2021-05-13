Seasoned Executive Joins Praesidian Capital

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm today announced that Lee Rosenthal will be joining the firm as an Operating Partner. Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder stated: "Lee's long successful track record in manufacturing and supply chain management will be an invaluable resource to both our existing portfolio as well as new investment opportunities. We have worked closely with Lee over the years and are excited to have him join the team."

Lee Rosenthal

Lee has enjoyed a long track record of success in the fashion/apparel industry. He has been involved with Depeche Mode Clothing Company, a NY based designer and manufacturer of moderately priced women's apparel, for the past 36 years, the past 20 years as majority owner and CEO. Lee is well versed in all aspects of manufacturing and design as well as e-commerce platforms. He has significant experience with supply chain management having traveled extensively throughout Asia developing factories and cultivating relationships. His hobbies include motorcycling through the country and is an avid reader.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control buyouts in lower middle market businesses. Praesidian also manages multiple private debt funds which include senior and subordinated debt investments to middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

