Seasoned Human Factors Engineering Leader Joins UserWise, A ClariMed Company

News provided by

ClariMed

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Saher Bishara as Associate Director, Human Factors for UserWise, a ClariMed company.

Continue Reading
Saher Bishara, Associate Director, Human Factors for UserWise, a ClariMed company
Saher Bishara, Associate Director, Human Factors for UserWise, a ClariMed company

Saher brings a profound Human Factors Engineering (HFE) background to his new role that extends over 20 years and spans the defense, aerospace, nuclear, oil and gas, and medical device sectors. His breadth of expertise includes Human Engineering, User Interface Design, Usability Testing, Systems Engineering, Ergonomic Design, Risk Management, as well as other related disciplines. His pragmatic leadership and application of Human-Centered Design principles have significantly contributed to commercial and governmental product design, lifecycle development and management, operations, and sustainability.

Saher Bishara commented, "I am thrilled to step into this role and contribute toward ClariMed's goal of offering seamless and reliable value to our clients. My vision is to build and expand our expertise, ensuring the delivery of safe and usable products to patients in need. By sharing my knowledge and experience, I hope to give back to my community and my team to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation."

Kelley Kendle, the CEO of ClariMed, expressed her enthusiasm for Saher's appointment, "Saher's personal vision resonates and aligns very strongly with our company's ethos and our goals. We are excited to have him step into this leadership role with the team in our new San Jose location. His experience in consulting, start-ups, Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEMs), and the pharmaceutical industry uniquely positions him as the ideal leader to drive growth and long-term objectives across these sectors."

Saher will be based out of the UserWise office in San Jose, California.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.ClariMed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique Garrett
[email protected]
1.484.363.1773

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265848/Saher_Bishara.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Seasoned Human Factors Engineering Leader Joins UserWise, A ClariMed Company

Seasoned Human Factors Engineering Leader Joins UserWise, A ClariMed Company

ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to...
Erfahrener Leiter für Human Factors Engineering kommt zu UserWise, einem Unternehmen von ClariMed

Erfahrener Leiter für Human Factors Engineering kommt zu UserWise, einem Unternehmen von ClariMed

ClariMed, Inc., der erste End-to-End-MedTech-Dienstleistungspartner, der die Benutzerfreundlichkeit in den Mittelpunkt seines integrierten, auf den...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.