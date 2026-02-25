Seasoned Pastor Shares Wisdom Gained Through Experience

Xulon Press presents a collection of inspirational sermons.

VAIL, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author David Petrash shares highlights from his three decades of ministry in The Ripple of Faith ($24.49, paperback, 9798868529122; $39.99, hard cover, 9798868529139; $8.99, e-book, 9798868529146).

Petrash's personal journey of faith is documented in this collection of 21 sermons, summaries and prayers collected in order to inspire devotion and draw readers deeper into Christ's love each day.

"Above all, may these words direct your heart to the One who is the message Himself: Christ Jesus, Lord and Savior," said Petrash.

David Alan Petrash is a submariner, pastor, businessman, and water-treatment professional whose life bridges faith, service, and leadership. He served eight years aboard U.S. Navy nuclear submarines as a nuclear engineer before embarking on a distinguished career in industrial water treatment, where he became a Certified Water Technologist and award-winning corporate trainer with Nalco Water, Solenis, and Siemens. Alongside his technical career, Petrash spent more than three decades as Senior Pastor of Grace Point Vineyard Church in Wolfeboro, NH and Connections Vineyard Church in Tucson, AZ, where he delivered hundreds of sermons that blend scriptural depth with everyday wisdom. Today, Petrash and his wife, Trina, co-own City Wide Facility Solutions of Southern Arizona, a multimillion-dollar enterprise serving regional businesses.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Ripple of Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

