Thought-Provoking Perspective on Behaviors and Actions, and How Early Behaviors May Continue Through Adulthood

Xulon Press presents a wonderful teaching that explores how "environmental situational behaviors" are carried from childhood to adulthood – a discussion sure to resonate with young adults, parents, teachers, and caregivers.

DECATUR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Pastor Mike Siver provides readers with a fascinating perspective on the reason for "environmental situational behaviors" in Why Did I Do That?: How Your Choices Affect the Value of Your Name ($28.99, paperback, 9798868517167; $9.99, e-book, 9798868517174).

Pastor Mike Siver's book explores how and why current behaviors are typically shaped and learned from behaviors and actions displayed by parents and other adult figures in a child's early life. Through thoughtful explanation, the author explains how conflicting it is for youngsters to receive corrections from elders, the very same adults that break the rules right in front of the child's eyes. In doing so, a child grows up with the understanding that it's acceptable to break the rules as an adult. Pastor Siver refers to the misconception of mimicking behaviors as "Environmental Situation Learning." His book will open the eyes of many readers, especially parents, to break the cycle and begin demonstrating consistent acceptable behaviors at home, basically "practicing what they preach" to set a good example for young people.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Pastor Siver said, "I wrote this book after many years working with at-risk youth and their parents, helping them understand that many of the behaviors demonstrated were learned at home or from influential adults in the youth's life. The second part was helping them understand that all their behaviors, good and bad, will have consequences. Because of their behavior, they could not blame anyone else. They did not get a paycheck each week because of someone else's work; they had to turn up every day and work to earn it. They also did not get arrested because of someone else's behavior; it was from their own behavior. The same goes for couples, they have a happy home and relationship or not, only because of their behaviors in the home. I helped all understand that we also have problems when the expectations we place on others or expect to be done are also our fault. People do not know the expectations we place on them unless we tell them. These unmet expectations combine with their behaviors lead to destruction."

Pastor Mike Siver is a Master Addiction Counselor, Certified Domestic Violence Counselor, a Board Certified Biblical Counselor and a Navy veteran with 4 years of service in submarines. He believes that teamwork and communication during his Navy service were two components that kept everyone safe, and he applies those same skills when working with young people, families, couples, or anyone facing struggles. Pastor Siver has also successfully spun the importance of those skills into several books that are now used to help readers achieve their own impressive results. Individuals and groups seeking support can learn more about Pastor Siver on pastormikesiver.com.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Why Did I Do That?: How Your Choices Affect the Value of Your Name is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

