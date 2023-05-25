Seasoned Sandwich Veteran Introduces Capriotti's to Ammon, ID

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Ammon at 2565 E 17th St., Suite 2 on May 25. Capriotti's brings the Ammon community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Ammon Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Ammon community.

The new location will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo Ruffin and Shannielle Baird. Ruffin is a Rexburg, Idaho native and food industry veteran with nearly two decades of expertise under his belt and Shannielle is a nurse practitioner and mother to nine children, taking her first crack at owning a restaurant. After bringing other franchises to Idaho as an area manager, including Jimmy John's and Sweeto Burrito, Ruffin Baird believes the unique menu and dining experience is a brand-new concept that will have Ammon residents hungry for Capriotti's hot sandwiches.

"I'm excited to help bring something new and different to Ammon and the Idaho Falls area," says Baird. "Capriotti's is an innovative and family-oriented business and it's a concept that's relatively new to our state. It made it easier for me, my wife, and our kids to bring Capriotti's to Ammon because we know it can bring smiles to faces, which is our primary goal."

Ammon Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Ammon Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Ammon offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (208) 710-7774.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman PR | [email protected] | 847-945-1300

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop