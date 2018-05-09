Seaspan Accepts Delivery of 10000 TEU SAVER Containership

HONG KONG, China, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) announced today that it has accepted delivery of the CMA CGM Mundra, a 10000 TEU containership that will commence a fixed rate time charter with CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA CGM") for a three year term with an option to extend for an additional three years.
The new containership, which was constructed at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., is the first in a series of four 10000 TEU vessels under time charter to CMA CGM that are scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2018.
About Seaspan
Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 3 newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 109 vessels has an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
|
Symbol:
|
Description:
|
SSW
|
Class A common shares
|
SSW PR D
|
Series D preferred shares
|
SSW PR E
|
Series E preferred shares
|
SSW PR G
|
Series G preferred shares
|
SSW PR H
|
Series H preferred shares
|
SSWN
|
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019
|
SSWA
|
7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027
For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Mr. Michael Sieffert
Director, Corporate Finance
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 778-328-6490
