Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

HONG KONG, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) announced today that it has accepted delivery of the CMA CGM Chennai, a 10000 TEU containership that will commence a fixed rate time charter with CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA CGM") for a three year term with an option to extend for an additional three years.

The new containership, which was constructed at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., is the fourth in a series of four 10000 TEU vessels under time charter to CMA CGM that are scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2018.

About Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

