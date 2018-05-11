Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

The new containership, which was constructed at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., is the second in a series of four 10000 TEU vessels under time charter to CMA CGM that are scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2018.

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 2 newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 110 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.



