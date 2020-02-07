Seaspan Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

HONG KONG, China, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET Participant Toll Free Dial-In: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In: 1-707-287-9353 Conference ID: 9797805

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to http://www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 19, 2020 through to 12:30 a.m. ET on March 5, 2020. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada 1-855-859-2056 and International 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 9797805.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including one vessel Seaspan has agreed to purchase, which has not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 118 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Investor Inquiries:

Bill Stormont

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. +1-604-638-7240

Email: ir@seaspanltd.ca

