HONG KONG, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW), the world's largest independent containership owner operator, today announced that Mark Chu has notified the company that he plans to step down from his roles as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chu will remain in his current roles through August 31st, 2018 to help facilitate a seamless transition.

Seaspan Announces Senior Management Change (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)
Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan said, "I would like to thank Mark for his many contributions to Seaspan over the years. I am pleased that he will remain in place for the next four months to ensure a smooth transition, and on behalf of the full management team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

David Sokol, Chairman of Seaspan's Board of Directors, said, "Mark has been a true professional in all aspects of his roles at Seaspan. I cannot thank him enough for his efforts since I joined the Board and through the transition over the past nine months. I wish Mark continued success moving forward."  

Mark Chu stated, "It has been a pleasure working at Seaspan with a team of dedicated and talented professionals, and I remain confident in the company's outlook under the leadership of David Sokol and Bing Chen. I look forward to spending the coming months helping the team in any way possible to ensure an effective transition."

About Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:                     

Description:


SSW     

Class A common shares

SSW PR D

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H    

Series H preferred shares

SSWN  

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

 

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Mr. Michael Sieffert
Director, Corporate Finance
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 778-328-6490

For Media Inquiries:
Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
Tel. 212-477-8438

