Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Seaspan Corporation

18:03 ET

HONG KONG, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)

Security

Ticker

Dividend per
Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Class A
Common

SSW

$0.125

January 1, 2018 to

March 31, 2018

April 20, 2018

April 30, 2018

Series D
Preferred

SSW PR D

$0.496875

January 30, 2018 to

April 29, 2018

April 27, 2018

April 30, 2018

Series E
Preferred

SSW PR E

$0.515625

January 30, 2018 to

April 29, 2018

April 27, 2018

April 30, 2018

Series G
Preferred

SSW PR G

$0.5125

January 30, 2018 to

April 29, 2018

April 27, 2018

April 30, 2018

Series H
Preferred

SSW PR H

$0.492188

January 30, 2018 to

April 29, 2018

April 27, 2018

April 30, 2018

About Seaspan
Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:

Description:


SSW 

Class A common shares

SSW PR D 

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H

Series H preferred shares

SSWN 

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA 

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

 

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. David Spivak
Chief Financial Officer
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-638-2580

Mr. Michael Sieffert
Director, Corporate Finance
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 778-328-6490

For Media Inquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
Tel. 212-477-8438

Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Seaspan Corporation

18:03 ET