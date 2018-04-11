Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

HONG KONG, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Class A
|
SSW
|
$0.125
|
January 1, 2018 to
March 31, 2018
|
April 20, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Series D
|
SSW PR D
|
$0.496875
|
January 30, 2018 to
April 29, 2018
|
April 27, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Series E
|
SSW PR E
|
$0.515625
|
January 30, 2018 to
April 29, 2018
|
April 27, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Series G
|
SSW PR G
|
$0.5125
|
January 30, 2018 to
April 29, 2018
|
April 27, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Series H
|
SSW PR H
|
$0.492188
|
January 30, 2018 to
April 29, 2018
|
April 27, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
About Seaspan
Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
|
Symbol:
|
Description:
|
SSW
|
Class A common shares
|
SSW PR D
|
Series D preferred shares
|
SSW PR E
|
Series E preferred shares
|
SSW PR G
|
Series G preferred shares
|
SSW PR H
|
Series H preferred shares
|
SSWN
|
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019
|
SSWA
|
7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027
For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Mr. David Spivak
Chief Financial Officer
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-638-2580
Mr. Michael Sieffert
Director, Corporate Finance
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 778-328-6490
For Media Inquiries:
Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
Tel. 212-477-8438
