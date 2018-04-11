Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Class A

Common SSW $0.125 January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018 April 20, 2018 April 30, 2018 Series D

Preferred SSW PR D $0.496875 January 30, 2018 to April 29, 2018 April 27, 2018 April 30, 2018 Series E

Preferred SSW PR E $0.515625 January 30, 2018 to April 29, 2018 April 27, 2018 April 30, 2018 Series G

Preferred SSW PR G $0.5125 January 30, 2018 to April 29, 2018 April 27, 2018 April 30, 2018 Series H

Preferred SSW PR H $0.492188 January 30, 2018 to April 29, 2018 April 27, 2018 April 30, 2018

About Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description:



SSW Class A common shares SSW PR D Series D preferred shares SSW PR E Series E preferred shares SSW PR G Series G preferred shares SSW PR H Series H preferred shares SSWN 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 SSWA 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. David Spivak

Chief Financial Officer

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. 604-638-2580

Mr. Michael Sieffert

Director, Corporate Finance

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. 778-328-6490

For Media Inquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman

The IGB Group

Tel. 212-477-8438

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-300628566.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

Related Links

http://www.seaspancorp.com/

